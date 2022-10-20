See student artists in action at the Art Department’s Open Studio Day on Nov. 5

October 19, 2022

Mark your Calendars for Saturday, Nov. 5, from noon to 6 pm as the School of Education’s Art Department once again hosts its annual Open Studio Day.

Over 50 artist studios will be open at this autumn arts celebration. Meet the student artists, see their work, and get a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their working process. All studios and events are free to visit!

In both of the buildings that house the department’s operations — the 6th and 7th floors of the Humanities Building and the Art Lofts — more than 50 Studios will be open to showcase our Multidisciplinary Graduate students. The event will also include a number of special presentations at various media labs and workshops, undergraduates working in their studios and labs, and department tours.

RSVP on Facebook for the Art Department’s Open Studio Day 2022.

Directions

Humanities Building, 6th and 7th Floors (455 N. Park Street): Only one Humanities Building elevator goes to the top 6th and 7th floors. Enter the building through the open Breezeway on the ground floor and go in the doors marked “ART” in large white letters (E01-02) that are nearest to the Chazen Museum’s back entrance (the Chazen is next-door, immediately to the east ). In the lobby the stairs and elevator are to the left.

Art Lofts (111 N. Frances Street): The Art Lofts building is located to the east next to the Kohl Center.