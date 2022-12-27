See selected student works of art at the 47th Annual Juried Student Exhibition – News

Works by art students chosen by guest juror and artist Donté K. Hayes will be on exhibition at UAB’s Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts from Jan. 13-March 25, 2023.

Works by art students, chosen by artist Donté K. Hayes, will be Featured in the University of Alabama at Birmingham Annual Juried Student Exhibition from Jan. 13-March 25, 2023.

This will mark the 47th year for the annual exhibition, presented by the UAB College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Art and Art History. The exhibition will be on display in UAB’s Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts, alongside works by Hayes Featured in “Donté K. Hayes: Objects of Tomorrow.”

Both shows will open with a reception 6-8 pm Friday, Jan. 13. Admission to the reception and the exhibition are free and open to the public. AEIVA, located at 1221 10th Ave. South, is open from noon-5 pm Tuesday-Saturday. Visit AEIVA online at uab.edu/aeiva.

The Juried Student Exhibition is an experiential learning opportunity for students and is open to all students who have taken art and art history courses in the past two years.

Hayes, invited guest juror for the exhibition and professional artist, says he was very impressed with the quality of technical ability, craft and content submitted for consideration.

“It was a very daunting task to conceive a cohesive show that flows and reveals conversations among each work due to so many deserving works to consider,” Hayes said. “However, themes did emerge, with works Exploring vulnerability, representation and finding comfort in learning to love oneself. Lastly, it was great to see so many engaged students asking interesting questions about the jurying process and wanting advice on being a professional artist while in school and after graduation.”

Hayes is a 2019 Ceramics Monthly Magazine Emerging Artists and Artaxis fellow. He has been in residence at the Bemis Center, Omaha, Nebraska; Township 10, Marshall, North Carolina; Penland School of Craft, Penland, North Carolina; the Hambidge Center, Rabun Gap, Georgia; Haystack Mountain School of Crafts, Deer Isle, Maine; and Watershed Center for Ceramic Arts, Newcastle, Maine. Hayes is the Grand Prize Winner of the “Coined in the South: 2022” exhibition at the Mint Museum. He is also the 2019 Winner of the 1858 Prize for Contemporary Southern Art from the Gibbes Museum of Art. Read more about Hayes and his work.

Featured in the exhibition are works by students Brantley Avery, Disney Bagwell, Sam Bearden, Brandon Beasley, A. Morgan Capps, Collin Carter, Katie Davis, Matthew Davis, Thomas Fish, Victoria Flores, Ashley Frith, Ellis Goldstein, Britini Greene, Esma Gutic, Paige Hanscom, Josh Harris, Riannon Harris, Abby Henderson, Gracie Hollington, Izabella Janush-Hernandez, Anna Kennedy, Cameron Kerr, Anne Kerr-Brown, Wes Ladner, Justin Laster, Kayla Lazrak, Alexa Lee, Hannah Levins, Olly Lynman , Darien Malone, Trevor Mastro, Samantha Mendez, Marina Moore, Alfredo Murray, Jacqueline Navidad, Nneka Onwuka, Keilicia Parker, Derriann Pharr, Jaylin Pinkney, Faith Potter, Sarah Radeke, Joshua Roh, Thomas Rooney, Deidra Rudolph, Kaitlin Runnels, Cotton Ryan, Lawrence Schultz, Emily Slawson, Elisabeth Stephens, Shannon Thomason, Bailey Kaye Tindell, Ellie Usdan, Ella Waddell, Maggie Walden, Savannah Williams, Nicole Wong, Parker Yarborough and I$H.