See renderings: Private social club Intown Golf Club is coming to SouthPark

A new social club for golfers is opening at Apex SouthPark.

Intown Golf Club has its Flagship in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood, with other locations coming to Nashville, Austin, Washington, DC and Philadelphia. Its Charlotte location is expected to open in early 2023.

Why it matters: Charlotte for years has been cementing its identity as “golf country,” from attracting popular golf facilities like the Puttery to hosting major events like the PGA Championship and the Presidents Cup, which brought in an estimated $175 million this past September.

What to expect: Intown offers a luxury golfing experience. It’ll have TrackMan golf simulators, golf lessons, rentals and golf events (including tournaments and leagues). It’ll also have a restaurant and bar overseen by Federico Castellucci III, the president and CEO of Castellucci Hospitality Group.

“Intown Golf Club offers a convenient and weather-proof setting where you can play 18 holes in 45 minutes, day or night, rain or shine,” a representative from the club told Axios via email.

The Charlotte Ledger first reported on Intown’s plans for Charlotte.

Details: The club is about 13,000 square feet and has a large covered patio and outdoor putting green.

It’ll be open Monday-Friday 7am-10pm, Saturdays 8am-10pm and Sundays 8am-5pm. Opening times will change depending on Peak and off-peak hours.

Apex SouthPark is the new mixed-use development across from the mall that also includes a Hyatt and Steak 48, among other popular tenants.

Cost: There are four types of membership fees: social, individual, individual-plus and family. Initiation fees range from $5,000-$8,000 if you’re 35 and over and $3,000-$6,500 if you’re younger than 35.

Additionally, there are monthly dues ranging from $105 to $360.

What’s next: There’s currently a waitlist to join the club, but we’re told they will release a handful of memberships each month. You can apply to be a member here, using the password: NoMatterTheWeather.

Here’s a sneak peek inside, renderings courtesy of ai3, inc via Intown Golf Club.