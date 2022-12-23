See pics of Emily Ratajkowski making out with artist Jack Greer

Emily Ratajkowski and artist Jack Greer were spotted getting hot and heavy in front of her NYC apartment on Wednesday night.

The twosome didn’t try to hide their romance while sharing a smooch on the sidewalk, as seen in steamy shots obtained by Page Six.

In the snaps, the model, 31, stood on her tip toes and wrapped her arms around the 35-year-old’s neck as he pulled her close.

After sealing their date night with a kiss, the pair shared a laugh and chatted on the sidewalk.

Ratajkowski looked casual in a red puffer, jeans and sneakers while the NYC artist opted for a similar blue jacket, cargo pants and black boots.

Ratajkowski — who has been linked to Pete Davidson, Brad Pitt and DJ Orazio Rispo in recent months — filed for divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September.

Greer kept the model close as they played tonsil hockey.

Greer kept the model close as they played tonsil hockey.

Advertisement Greer kept the model close as they played tonsil hockey.

Greer kept the model close as they played tonsil hockey.

Advertisement

The “High Low” podcast host told listeners on Thursday that she downloaded a dating app for the first time, although it’s unclear if that is where she met Greer.

“I was like, ‘F–k it,'” she said of the decision. “I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it.”

The pair appeared unbothered by the paparazzi.

The pair appeared unbothered by the paparazzi.

Advertisement The pair appeared unbothered by the paparazzi.

Advertisement

While the “iCarly” alum, who seemingly came out as bisexual earlier this year, revealed she got some “exciting” DMs “from women,” she noted that the app lacks the diversity she’s looking for.

“[It’s] a little bit white,” Ratajkowski explained. “It’s very white and feels like a very particular man and very particular type of woman, so I don’t think I’m gonna meet my lady crush on here.”

Earlier that evening, the twosome kept things casual as they walked back to Ratajkowki’s place.

Earlier that evening, the twosome kept things casual as they walked back to Ratajkowki’s place.

Advertisement Earlier that evening, the twosome kept things casual as they walked back to Ratajkowki’s place.

Earlier that evening, the twosome kept things casual as they walked back to Ratajkowki’s place.

Advertisement

The “My Body” star’s flourishing dating life doesn’t come as a surprise as she previously mentioned wanting to date “multiple” people amid her rumored romance with Davidson.

Ratajkowski and the “Saturday Night Live” alum, 29, made headlines last month when they were spotted at her apartment. Shortly after, the duo made their first public outing at a New York Knicks versus Memphis Grizzlies game.

Despite the “We Are Your Friends” star’s most recent date with Greer, a source told Page Six last week that Ratajkowski and Davidson are getting “more serious.”

“Pete takes her to dinner and events,” the Insider said of their “fun” bond. “They also hang out a lot at home.”

Ratajkowski was previously spotted out with Pete Davidson. Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Page Six broke the news in July that Ratajkowski was planning to leave Bear-McClard after allegedly discovering the filmmaker, 41, was cheating on her.

The exes co-parent their 1-year-old son, Sylvester, who was born in March 2021.