See photos from Milan’s high school football Matchup with Riverview

MILAN, MI — Milan had no answer to Riverview.

After trading touchdowns early in the first quarter to tie the game at 7-7, Riverview came out hot, winning the game 42-7.

Riverview was led by senior running back Jacob Shank with 112 yards and three touchdowns and sophomore running back Ian Adams with 88 yards and 2 touchdowns. sophomore quarterback Lucas Thompson also chipped in with a passing touchdown to senior Gavin Blackwood.

MLive was there to document the action, both on and off the field. Check out 34 photos from the game in the gallery above.

