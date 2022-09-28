See Metro Art commissioned short Films (and get in a round of mini-golf!) at a free screening in the San Fernando Valley on Thursday 9/29 at 6:30 pm

Beyond the Valley Girl by filmmaker Tania Ordoofnot and SFV: Collective Movement by Gemma Jimenez–Gonzalez are two short films that were commissioned by Metro Art in 2021, as part of arts-based engagement and research to help inform future transportation investments in the San Fernando Valley.

The Films by Jimenez Gonzalez and Ordoñez — who also goes by the project name Soltera — will be screened at a free event organized by community-based arts organization Los Angeles Nomadic Division (LAND) this Thursday, September 29 at Sherman Oaks Castle Park.

The program will include the debut of the two Metro Art-commissioned short films by Soltera and Gemma Jimenez Gonzalez which focus on Emerging artists from the valley and showcase how this unique part of Los Angeles County is integral to LA’s art ecosystem.



LAND Presents Soundscapes: Soltera

Thursday, September 29

Sherman Oaks Castle Park

4989 Sepulveda Boulevard

Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

6:30-9pm

RSVP at nomadicdivision.org

LAND is a nonprofit arts organization committed to presenting site-responsive projects in the public sphere throughout Los Angeles and beyond. Soundscapes: Soltera is the third event in LAND’s new programming series,LA Summer Mixes.

In addition to the film screening, Soltera — who is also a music producer and DJ — has created a mix of songs to illustrate her experience of, and love for, her neighborhood in the Valley. Alongside the mix, Soltera has prepared a list of recommendations in the Valley to encourage people to check out some of her favorite spots. The screening will be followed by a few rounds of miniature golf, too!

To check out Soltera’s list of SFV recommendations and listen to her playlist, visit LAND’s website.

About Metro Art

Metro Art enhances the customer experience with innovative, award-winning visual and performing arts programming that encourages ridership and connects people, sites and neighborhoods throughout Los Angeles County. A diverse range of site-specific artworks are integrated into the growing Metro system, improving the quality of transit environments and creating a sense of place.

Click here for more information about the Metro Art program. Follow Metro Art on Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe for email updates.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related