See Jamichael Kyng Pollard’s work at Gallery 924

As a kid, Jamichael Kyng Pollard was the one his peers sought out for high-quality drawings. On the bus on the way to school, the girls often asked for Tweety while the boys requested Bugs Bunny.

Soon after, the artist Sketched anime and portraits. By the time he was attending Warren Central High School, he’d created a line of superheroes, and he went on to hone his craft at the Herron School of Art and Design.

Pollard, now 34, doesn’t draw the latter anymore; he says so many movies have come out that fashioning original-looking characters is difficult. But just like on the bus, people still ask him to draw.

So he’s built his business, called KyngPen Art, on commissioned portraits, anime and tattooing at Rated Art at 10th Street and Sherman Drive.

Since 2016, the artist has created more than 500 paintings and drawings by his count. He’ll share his latest work with the public in February as one of four Featured artists for the Indy Arts Council’s 2023 Art & Soul. The monthlong annual festival kicks off Friday at 6 pm with performances at The Cabaret at 924 N. Pennsylvania St. and with an exhibit that includes Pollard’s work at Gallery 924.

