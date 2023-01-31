See Jamichael Kyng Pollard’s work at Gallery 924

As a kid, Jamichael Kyng Pollard was the one his peers sought out for high-quality drawings. On the bus on the way to school, the girls often asked for Tweety while the boys requested Bugs Bunny.

Soon after, the artist Sketched anime and portraits. By the time he was attending Warren Central High School, he’d created a line of superheroes, and he went on to hone his craft at the Herron School of Art and Design.

Pollard, now 34, doesn’t draw the latter anymore; he says so many movies have come out that fashioning original-looking characters is difficult. But just like on the bus, people still ask him to draw.

So he’s built his business, called KyngPen Art, on commissioned portraits, anime and tattooing at Rated Art at 10th Street and Sherman Drive.

Since 2016, the artist has created more than 500 paintings and drawings by his count. He’ll share his latest work with the public in February as one of four Featured artists for the Indy Arts Council’s 2023 Art & Soul. The monthlong annual festival kicks off Friday at 6 pm with performances at The Cabaret at 924 N. Pennsylvania St. and with an exhibit that includes Pollard’s work at Gallery 924.

Along with fellow featured artists Brandon Douthitt, Crystal V. Rhodes and Adrienne Jackson, Pollard’s work will be showcased in events throughout February. The full schedule is at indyarts.org.

Pollard’s volume of art in the past seven years came after a five-year period when he stopped drawing after the death of his grandmother.

“It was January 1, 2016, and I was just like, ‘Eh, Let’s see if I can still draw,’ and I drew Sandra Bland. After that, I drew a Will Smith picture, then I’ve just been drawing nonstop ever since,” Pollard said.

The artist has worked in a variety of mediums — pencil, graphite, and acrylic and oil paints, among them. Last year, he started using ultraviolet paint with a black light, and he’d like to try air brushing. Pollard, who grew up near 40th Street and Arlington Avenue, has seen his work become more realistic over the years.

“I’m definitely understanding the textures of things — like textures of skin and hair and lighting and where the light’s hitting from,” he said.

While the artist takes all kinds of commissions, he makes sure to show a few of his favorite topics in art shows. One of those is his daughter, and Pollard points to a particular piece that encompasses three of her life stages with the last being a more recent portrayal.

“It’s like a silhouette of me raising her up in the air when she was a baby. There’s another picture of her — she’s (about) two or three. And the last picture, she’s four,” he said.

“One of the main things people will always say is that I’m a good father, so I think that represents me the most.”

