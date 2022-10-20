See Jack Harlow’s Competition For Next Week’s Celebrity Kickball Tournament

Jack Harlow is returning to Louisville to play kickball — for a good cause.

Local rap group The Homies, also Harlow’s friends and collaborators, will host their 3rd Annual Celebrity Kickball Tournament on Wednesday, August 10, at UofL’s Jim Patterson Stadium. It’ll be Harlow’s second year participating.

Tickets range from $15-$25 and will benefit Norton Children’s Hospital and AMPED. You can buy your tickets at this link.

LEO has also obtained the (so far) complete list of the teams and participants from The Homies’ management. Here it is:

Private Garden Team: Jack Harlow, The Homies (Quiiso, Shloob, Ace Pro, 2forwOyNE)

Louisville Legends Team: D’Angelo Russell, Deion Branch, Harry Douglas, Kelan Martin, Nolan Smith, Chris Redman, Eric Wood, Peyton Siva, and more

Kentucky Legends Team: Tyler Ulis, Brandon Knight, Willie Cauley-Stein, Isaiah Briscoe, Malik Monk, Derek Anderson, Hamidou Diallo, and more

Planet Fitness Team: LouCity players Sean Totsch, Wes Charpie, Paolo DelPiccolo, Niall McCabe, Oscar Jimenez, Brian Ownby; Emina Ekic (Racing Louisville), Frostee Rucker, and Miss Kentucky Lizzy Neutz

This list may be updated.

