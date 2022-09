In addition to the two-decade-long streak, the Lady Admirals have won 30 state volleyball titles — the most of any other high school volleyball program in the US

At the helm of 27 of their 30 Championships is Hall of Fame Coach Ann Schilling.

“I’ve had a lot of great kids come through the program and they have really bought into what we’ve been doing for 30 some odd years. They are very committed and work hard. We stress things like being a great teammate,” she said.

AHSAA Associate Executive Director and Volleyball Director Kim Vickers has seen Schilling and the Bayside team from two very different perspectives, as a parent and administrator.

“I go back to when my daughter played volleyball,” Vickers described. “I remember seeing Bayside play back in the early 2000s. We met up with them at the state tournament. At that time, our little school at Horseshoe Bend High School was way outnumbered when we faced Bayside. And so from that point forward I’ve known about Bayside Academy and Ann Schilling and what an awesome program it is. I’ve witnessed it on both levels as a parent and as a director here at the AHSAA.”

Fighting Cancer