See how Kalamazoo-area prep football teams fared in Week 4 of the 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – The summer’s final Friday provided perfect conditions for high school football, and the on-field product was pretty good, too, with several Kalamazoo-area games going down to the wire.
Highlighting the action was Edwardsburg’s 42-yard game-winning field goal over Vicksburg as time expired, while Three Rivers also won a thriller over Niles, and Kalamazoo’s Loy Norrix gave Lansing Everett all it could handle.
Follow along to see all the Kalamazoo-area final scores from a busy Week 4 of the 2022 high school football season.
SMAC
Portage Central 23, Mattawan 14
Portage Northern 63, Kalamazoo Central 7
Wolverine
Paw Paw 56, Sturgis 42
Plainwell 35, Richland Gull Lake 14
Sparta 21, Otsego 7
Three Rivers 27, Niles 21
Edwardsburg 10, Vicksburg 7
SAC
Delton Kellogg 20, Allegan 13
Parchment 28, Saugatuck 7
Constantine 56, Schoolcraft 22
Lawton 42, South Haven 16
Galesburg-Augusta 22, Watervliet 17
Benton Harbor (2-1) vs. Kalamazoo Hackett (1-2) at Kalamazoo College, 1 pm Saturday
Southwest 10
Centerville 54, Decatur 6
White Pigeon 62, Comstock 8
Independent
Lansing Everett 15, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 8
Southwest Michigan 8-man Football League
Marcellus 55, Lawrence 14
Fennville 58, Gobles 14
Martin 76, Bangor 0 (Thursday)
Mendon 54, Bloomingdale 0 (Thursday)
SCAA
Climax-Scotts (3-0) at Battle Creek St. Philip (1-2), 7 pm Saturday
