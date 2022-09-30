See Greater Lansing’s stat leaders

Here’s a look at the high school soccer stat leaders in Greater Lansing through Wednesday’s matches. This listing reflects stats submitted by area coaches. For inclusion, stats should be sent to [email protected] by 5 pm Wednesday each week.

Goals

Player, school – Total

Elijah Ellis, Lansing Christian – 21

Dylan Hulliberger, Laingsburg – 18

Brayden Thomas, Laingsburg – 15

Alex Gandhi, Okemos – 15

Andres Almanza, Olivet – 14

Tyler Kendrick, Lansing Christian – 13

Owen Resch, Lansing Christian – 12th

Logan Schroeder, St. Johns – 12

Leo Arana, Okemos – 10th

Brayden Powers, DeWitt – 10th

Blendi Jahiri, Mason – 9

Lucas Nay, Mason – 9

Kevin Brooks, Lansing Christian – 8th

Anthony Dupuis, St. Johns – 8

Lucas Perez, DeWitt – 8

Josiah DeMond, Holt – 7

Ruslan Masalatin, DeWitt – 7

Paul Pageot, Laingsburg – 7

Holden Knapp, East Lansing – 6

Sabin Russell, Okemos – 6

Justice Gorman, Holt – 5

Sam Isreal, Lansing Christian – 5th

Julian Leibler, East Lansing – 5th

Christian Steffes, Olivet – 5

Dano Winans, Laingsburg – 5

Assists

Player, school – Total

Bryce Heisler, Olivet – 15

Owen Resch, Lansing Christian – 15

Anthony Dupuis, St. Johns – 11

Leo Arana, Okemos – 10th

Elijah Ellis, Lansing Christian – 10th

Cullen McKay, Lansing Christian – 10th

Brayden Thomas, Laingsburg – 10th

Dylan Hulliberger, Laingsburg – 9th

Tyler Kendrick, Lansing Christian – 9th

Lucas Perez, DeWitt – 9th

Judah Schafer, Lansing Christian – 8

Joey Farhat, DeWitt – 7th

Paul Pageot, Laingsburg – 7

Collin Winters, Mason – 7th

Blendi Jahiri, Mason – 6

Julian Leibler, East Lansing – 6

Lucas Nay, Mason – 6

Andres Almanza, Olivet – 5

Abe Fischer, Okemos – 5th

Alex Gandhi, Okemos – 5th

Ruslan Masalatin, DeWitt – 5th

Adam Myers, Laingsburg – 5th

Sabin Russell, Okemos – 5

Leo Schneider, St. Johns – 5th

Goalie shutouts

Player, school – Total

Brady Carmichael, Lansing Christian – 11

Kyle Bush, Eaton Rapids – 8

Keegan Henderson, Ithaca – 7th

Isaiaha Smith, East Lansing – 6

Luke Snyder, Laingsburg – 6

Sawyer Van Antwerp, Okemos – 5

Griffin White, Okemos – 5

Jonny Schwarz, DeWitt – 4th

Landon Barabas, Waverly – 3.5

Dom Casali, Mason – 2nd

Jake Bortnichak, Holt – 1.5

CJ Sampson, Holt – 1.5

Thomas Slezak, Mason – 1.5

Parker Beebee, St. Johns – 1st

Joe LaSalle, Olivet – 1st

Jackson Janderwski, DeWitt – 1st

