See Greater Lansing’s stat leaders
Here’s a look at the high school soccer stat leaders in Greater Lansing through Wednesday’s matches. This listing reflects stats submitted by area coaches. For inclusion, stats should be sent to [email protected] by 5 pm Wednesday each week.
Goals
Player, school – Total
Elijah Ellis, Lansing Christian – 21
Dylan Hulliberger, Laingsburg – 18
Brayden Thomas, Laingsburg – 15
Alex Gandhi, Okemos – 15
Andres Almanza, Olivet – 14
Tyler Kendrick, Lansing Christian – 13
Owen Resch, Lansing Christian – 12th
Logan Schroeder, St. Johns – 12
Leo Arana, Okemos – 10th
Brayden Powers, DeWitt – 10th
Blendi Jahiri, Mason – 9
Lucas Nay, Mason – 9
Kevin Brooks, Lansing Christian – 8th
Anthony Dupuis, St. Johns – 8
Lucas Perez, DeWitt – 8
Josiah DeMond, Holt – 7
Ruslan Masalatin, DeWitt – 7
Paul Pageot, Laingsburg – 7
Holden Knapp, East Lansing – 6
Sabin Russell, Okemos – 6
Justice Gorman, Holt – 5
Sam Isreal, Lansing Christian – 5th
Julian Leibler, East Lansing – 5th
Christian Steffes, Olivet – 5
Dano Winans, Laingsburg – 5
Assists
Player, school – Total
Bryce Heisler, Olivet – 15
Owen Resch, Lansing Christian – 15
Anthony Dupuis, St. Johns – 11
Leo Arana, Okemos – 10th
Elijah Ellis, Lansing Christian – 10th
Cullen McKay, Lansing Christian – 10th
Brayden Thomas, Laingsburg – 10th
Dylan Hulliberger, Laingsburg – 9th
Tyler Kendrick, Lansing Christian – 9th
Lucas Perez, DeWitt – 9th
Judah Schafer, Lansing Christian – 8
Joey Farhat, DeWitt – 7th
Paul Pageot, Laingsburg – 7
Collin Winters, Mason – 7th
Blendi Jahiri, Mason – 6
Julian Leibler, East Lansing – 6
Lucas Nay, Mason – 6
Andres Almanza, Olivet – 5
Abe Fischer, Okemos – 5th
Alex Gandhi, Okemos – 5th
Ruslan Masalatin, DeWitt – 5th
Adam Myers, Laingsburg – 5th
Sabin Russell, Okemos – 5
Leo Schneider, St. Johns – 5th
Goalie shutouts
Player, school – Total
Brady Carmichael, Lansing Christian – 11
Kyle Bush, Eaton Rapids – 8
Keegan Henderson, Ithaca – 7th
Isaiaha Smith, East Lansing – 6
Luke Snyder, Laingsburg – 6
Sawyer Van Antwerp, Okemos – 5
Griffin White, Okemos – 5
Jonny Schwarz, DeWitt – 4th
Landon Barabas, Waverly – 3.5
Dom Casali, Mason – 2nd
Jake Bortnichak, Holt – 1.5
CJ Sampson, Holt – 1.5
Thomas Slezak, Mason – 1.5
Parker Beebee, St. Johns – 1st
Joe LaSalle, Olivet – 1st
Jackson Janderwski, DeWitt – 1st
