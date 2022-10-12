See Greater Lansing’s MHSAA Finals Qualifiers

Here is a look at the girls Golfers and teams from Greater Lansing who will be in action at the Michigan High School Athletic Association state championship tournaments this weekend across the state.

DIVISION 1

At Bedford Valley in Battle Creek

Team

▶ Okemos: The No. 10-ranked Wolves are once again back at the state Finals as a team. Sophomore Alena Li and junior Chloe Chen have been top performers for CAAC Blue and CAAC Open Champion Okemos, which took third at its regional. Li was the runner-up at the regional, while Chen took 10th. Li was the CAAC Blue’s top golfer.

Individual

▶ Isabel Kelly, Grand Ledge: The sophomore was one of the top performers for the CAAC Blue runner-up Comets. Kelly was the second-best finisher on a non-qualifying team while taking eighth at the regional.

DIVISION 2

At Michigan State’s Forest Akers West

Teams

▶ DeWitt: The Panthers are ranked No. 11 in Division 2 and captured a regional title last week in Coldwater. Courtney Novak made a hole-in-one at the regional while pacing the Panthers with a fourth-place individual finish. Cate Piesko and Jordyn Crawler were the other top performers for DeWitt and also finished in the top 10 at the regional.

More:Courtney Novak’s hole-in-one aids DeWitt girls golf’s regional championship

▶ Mason: The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs were the runner-up at the final CAAC Red meet and then earned a team state Finals trip by taking third at the regional. Sophomore Gabby Hanover and Claire Heathman led Mason, which had its top five golfers finish within four strokes of each other while advancing as a team.

Individuals

▶ Sydney Dausman, Haslett: The senior has been one of the area’s top golfers this fall and was the medalist at the CAAC Red championships. She was the runner-up at the regional to earn a spot in the state finals.

▶ Kenzie Eccleton, St. Johns: The senior placed fifth at the regional while earning a trip to the state finals. Eccleton was a top-10 finisher at the CAAC Red championships.

DIVISION 3

At Michigan State’s Forest Akers East

Teams

▶ Charlotte: Senior Hannah Robinson has been the leader for the Orioles, who earned a trip as a team to the state Finals by taking third in the regional. Robinson’s strong season has included placing first at the CAAC White Championship tourney and being the medalist at the regional while shooting one of the top scores among Division 3 golfers.

▶ Williamston: The No. The 12-ranked Hornets earned their trip to the state Finals by capturing a regional championship last week. Sophomore Nicole Schafer led the way as the regional medalist. She was joined by Ellie Thorburn, Athena Hart and Allison Kane as top-15 finishers at the regional for Williamston, which took third at the CAAC Red championships.

DIVISION 4

At Grand Valley’s The Meadows

Teams

▶ Bath: The Bees won the GLAC tournament and are back at the state Finals for a second straight season after finishing third at last week’s regional. Sophomore Anna Schaibly was the league tourney Champion and led Bath at the regional by taking third. Juniors Aubrie Schaibly and Kaitlyn Dickey also had top-15 finishes at the regional for the Bees.

▶ Lansing Catholic: The No. 8-ranked Cougars have been among the top finishers in the state the past two seasons and return to the Finals after a runner-up finish at the regional. CAAC White Champion Lansing Catholic has been led by junior Sophie Hauser, who was the regional runner-up. Hauser was joined by Julia Sambaer, Brynn Anderson and Addi Rule as top-10 placers in the regional.

Individuals

▶ Drue Allen, Olivet: The senior played a part in a runner-up finish for the Eagles at the GLAC tourney and took second individually. Allen was 14th at the regional to reach the finals.

▶ Makenzie Vasquez, Lakewood: The junior was a top-10 finisher at the GLAC tourney and qualified for the state Finals with her 11th place showing at the regional.

Contact Brian Calloway at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.