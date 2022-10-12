See Greater Lansing’s MHSAA Finals Qualifiers

Here is a look at the girls Golfers and teams from Greater Lansing who will be in action at the Michigan High School Athletic Association state championship tournaments this weekend across the state.

DIVISION 1

At Bedford Valley in Battle Creek

Team

Okemos: The No. 10-ranked Wolves are once again back at the state Finals as a team. Sophomore Alena Li and junior Chloe Chen have been top performers for CAAC Blue and CAAC Open Champion Okemos, which took third at its regional. Li was the runner-up at the regional, while Chen took 10th. Li was the CAAC Blue’s top golfer.

Senior Chloe Chen and Okemos are once again competing in the Michigan High School Athletic Association state golf finals. Chen was a top-10 finisher at a Division 1 regional at El Dorado in Mason while helping the Wolves advance.

Individual

Isabel Kelly, Grand Ledge: The sophomore was one of the top performers for the CAAC Blue runner-up Comets. Kelly was the second-best finisher on a non-qualifying team while taking eighth at the regional.

DIVISION 2

At Michigan State’s Forest Akers West

Teams

DeWitt: The Panthers are ranked No. 11 in Division 2 and captured a regional title last week in Coldwater. Courtney Novak made a hole-in-one at the regional while pacing the Panthers with a fourth-place individual finish. Cate Piesko and Jordyn Crawler were the other top performers for DeWitt and also finished in the top 10 at the regional.

