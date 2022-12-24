See Consuelo Jimenez Underwood’s Work at Ruiz-Healy Art

Textile pieces by Consuelo Jimenez Underwood may include traditional fabric, but the artist also incorporates barbed wire, recycled plastic bags, safety pins and other objects. The compilation of textures in works like “One Nation Underground,” is displayed through Jan. 28 at Ruiz-Healy Art in Olmos Park, serves to mix the Euro-American art practices we know with Indigenous and Chicana understandings of the medium. The large-scale “One Nation Underground” combines the Mexico and US flags and is embellished with barbed wire and various other fibers and fabric. It’s an Homage to the mingling of cultures that occurs along the US-Mexico border and of the communities that Underwood was exposed to while growing up in California, where her parents picked fruit in orchards and fields. Awarded the Latinx Artist Fellowship in 2022, Underwood has been recognized nationally for her impact on Feminist textile work and has served for two decades as a Professor and the director of textile arts at San Jose University, where she also earned a master of fine arts. The San Antonio exhibition is being held in conjunction with one in Ruiz-Healy’s New York City gallery (that one is open through Feb. 18). Underwood also has pieces in the permanent collections of the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago, the Museum of Arts and Design in New York and elsewhere.

The Gallery: Ruiz-Healy Art

The Artist: Consuelo Jimenez Underwood

The Work: “One Nation Underground”