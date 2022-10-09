See Alabama football’s goal-line stand to win over Texas A&M

The setting was optimal for a thrilling finish.

Alabama football 24, Texas A&M 20 with three seconds left at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Aggies had the ball, first-and-goal from the Alabama 2-yard line.

Haynes King and Jimbo Fisher conferred during an Alabama timeout, then King trotted out onto the field with the offense.

The Aggies snapped the ball with the game in the balance and ran … a covered back-shoulder fade? King threw well wide of a well-covered Evan Stewart, who was being hounded by Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold as time expired. Alabama won, 24-20. It appeared to be a one-read play, or at least a play in which King made just the one read.

Take a look. Was it a play destined to fail?

CHASE GOODBREADHow Alabama’s defense rescued self-destructive Bryce Young-less offense to top Texas A&M

INSTANT RECAP: Alabama football survives Texas A&M on final play, overcoming Bryce Young’s absence

ALABAMA REPORT CARD: Grading Alabama football in win over Texas A&M

“Terrion made a good play,” Alabama Coach Nick Saban said. “And we had the guys covered on the other side pretty well too.”

The Crimson Tide gave the Aggies many opportunities to get back into the game. Jalen Milroe threw an interception and fumbled twice, while Jase McClelan fumbled too. Will Reichard missed two field goals in the second half, including a 35-yard attempt in the fourth quarter.

Texas A&M orchestrated a drive starting from its own 29-yard line, getting to the Alabama 15-yard line with 9 seconds left. A Jordan Battle game-sealing interception in the end zone was wiped away by a defensive pass interference penalty called on Brian Branch.

That set up the final play, and a decision both quarterback and playcaller will rehash in their minds for a while.

This article Originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Inside Alabama football’s last-second defensive stop to beat Texas A&M