Sedrick Van Pran-Granger’s return allows UGA to maintain a competitive edge

On Episode No. 1,870 (Jan. 23, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger's return means for the Bulldogs.

Beginning of the show: Georgia got a big boost on Friday when multi-year starter at center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger announced he was returning for his senior season in 2023. I’ll discuss on today’s show why his decision to stay will benefit the Bulldogs in more ways than one.

15-minute mark: I discuss UGA transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas’ arrest.