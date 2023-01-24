Sedrick Van Pran-Granger’s return allows UGA to maintain a competitive edge
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national Champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss Coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On Episode No. 1,870 (Jan. 23, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger’s return means for the Bulldogs.
Beginning of the show: Georgia got a big boost on Friday when multi-year starter at center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger announced he was returning for his senior season in 2023. I’ll discuss on today’s show why his decision to stay will benefit the Bulldogs in more ways than one.
15-minute mark: I discuss UGA transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas’ arrest.
20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to share a brief thought on the Thomas situation, to address what Van Pran’s return means for the Bulldogs and to evaluate Stacy Searels’ first year back on the job as UGA Offensive line coach.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC Headlines including another high-profile quarterback heading to Ole Miss, and possibly spurning Auburn in the process.
50-minute mark: I discuss a special tie UGA Coach Kirby Smart might have with one of the country’s top remaining 2023 recruits and share some funny audio of TNT’s Charles Barkley ribbing Smart for having too many quality tight ends.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe Winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.