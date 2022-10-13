Sectionals analysis Bloomington, Edgewood, Greene

Volleyball sectionals will get going on Thursday for four of the five area squads with Bloomington South getting a bye into the semifinals on Saturday.

Here’s what we’re looking for from all five teams in their search for a title. It’s been a while. South was the last one to do it in 2018. Edgewood and Eastern Greene have gone without one since 2012 and North since 2005. New Sectional assignments also kick in this year so new challenges await.

Edgewood: Get through Northview

Brownstown Central was the nemesis the past two seasons, and now, with the Braves dropping to Class 2A, Northview is back as the top team standing in Edgewood’s way.

The Knights reigned from 2015-18 and came this time 25-5 and as Western Indiana Conference Champs after sweeping all 10 matches. That included a 25-22, 25-6, 25-15 whipping of a Mustang team that had started the year 7-1.

