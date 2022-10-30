Sectional Finals contested in WIAA boys soccer Playoffs
The WIAA boys soccer Playoffs continued with Sectional Finals on Saturday, Oct. 29, across Wisconsin.
The 16 Sectional Champions advance to the 2022 WIAA State Boys Soccer Tournament at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee on Nov. 3-5.
Here is a look at the statewide boys soccer Sectional scoreboard:
2022 WIAA Boys Soccer Playoffs
Division 1
Sectional 1
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
Well. 1 Hudson 3, No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial 2
Well. 1 Oshkosh West 5, No. 2 Wisconsin Rapids 1
Saturday, Oct. 29
Championship
Well. 1 Hudson 2, No. 1 Oshkosh West 0
Sectional 2
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
Well. 1 Brookfield East 2, No. 4 Hartland Arrowhead 0
Well. 2 Sussex Hamilton 0, No. 3 Mequon Homestead 0 (OT) (Hamilton won shootout, 3-2)
Saturday, Oct. 29
Championship
Well. 2 Sussex Hamilton 1, No. 1 Brookfield East 1 (OT) (Hamilton won shootout, 4-2)
Sectional 3
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
Well. 1 Middleton 2, No. 4 Madison West 0
Well. 3 Verona 8, No. 7 Beloit Memorial 0
Saturday, Oct. 29
Championship
Well. 3 Verona 2, No. 1 Middleton 0
Sectional 4
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
Well. 1 Milwaukee Marquette 2, No. 4 Waukesha South 0
Well. 3 Oak Creek 1, No. 2 Kenosha Tremper 0
Saturday, Oct. 29
Championship
Well. 1 Milwaukee Marquette 4, No. 3 Oak Creek 0
Division 2
Sectional 1
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
Well. 5 Tomah 1, No. 6 Holmen 0
Well. 1 Pulaski 1, No. 2 West De Pere 1 (OT) (Pulaski won shootout, 4-3)
Saturday, Oct. 29
Championship
Well. 1 Pulaski 1, No. 5 Thomas 0
Sectional 2
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
Well. 1 Whitefish Bay 4, No. 5 Slinger 1
Well. 2 Glendale Nicolet 5, No. 3 Cedarburg 2
Saturday, Oct. 29
Championship
Well. 1 Whitefish Bay 4, No. 2 Glendale Nicolet 0
Sectional 3
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
Well. 1 Oregon 3, No. 5 Elkhorn 0
Well. 2 Monona Grove 2, No. 3 Union Grove 2 (OT) (Monona Grove won shootout, 5-3)
Saturday, Oct. 29
Championship
Well. 1 Oregon 6, No. 2 Monona Grove 0
Sectional 4
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
Well. 1 Waukesha West 2, No. 4 Brookfield Central 1
Well. 2 Wauwatosa East 1, No. 6 Wisconsin Lutheran 0
Saturday, Oct. 29
Championship
Well. 1 Waukesha West 2, No. 2 Wauwatosa East 1
Division 3
Sectional 1
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
Well. 3 Rice Lake 3, No. 1 Spooner/Shell Lake 0
Well. 2 Rhinelander 2, No. 1 Medford 2 (OT) (Rhinelander won shootout, 4-2)
Saturday, Oct. 29
Championship
Well. 2 Rhinelander 0, No. 3 Rice Lake 0 (OT) (Rhinelander won shootout)
Sectional 2
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
Well. 1 Green Bay Notre Dame 3, No. 4 Fox Valley Lutheran 0
Well. 2 Plymouth 4, No. 3 Seymour 1
Saturday, Oct. 29
Championship
Well. 1 Green Bay Notre Dame 2, No. 2 Plymouth 1 (OT)
Sectional 3
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
Well. 4 McFarland 1, No. 1 Belleville/New Glarus 0
Well. 2 Wisconsin Dells 4, No. 3 Evansville 1
Saturday, Oct. 29
Championship
Well. 2 Wisconsin Dells 2, No. 4 McFarland 1
Sectional 4
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
Well. 1 New Berlin Eisenhower 2, No. 4 Milwaukee Pius XI Catholic 1
Well. 2 Shorewood 1, No. 6 Delavan-Darien 1
Saturday, Oct. 29
Championship
Well. 1 New Berlin Eisenhower 2, No. 2 Shorewood 1
Division 4
Sectional 1
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
Well. 7 Northland Pines 0, No. 1 Somerset 0 (OT) (Northland Pines won shootout, 3-2)
Well. 2 La Crosse Aquinas 2, No. 1 Arcadia 1
Saturday, Oct. 29
Championship
Well. 2 La Crosse Aquinas 2, No. 7 Northland Pines 1
Sectional 2
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
Well. 1 Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran 2, No. 4 Kohler 0
Well. 2 Sturgeon Bay 1, No. 3 Language 1 (OT) (Sturgeon Bay won shootout, 7-6)
Saturday, Oct. 29
Championship
Well. 1 Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran 1, No. 2 Sturgeon Bay 0
Sectional 3
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
Well. 1 St. John’s Northwestern/Chesteron Academy 2, No. 4 Lakeside Lutheran 1
Well. 2 Lake Country Lutheran 4, No. 3 River Valley 0
Saturday, Oct. 29
Championship
Well. 2 Lake Country Lutheran 2, No. 1 St. John’s Northwestern/Chesteron Academy 0
Sectional 4
Thursday, Oct. 27
Semifinals
Well. 1 Milwaukee Cristo Rey Jesuit 4, No. 4 Shoreland Lutheran 3
Well. 2 Oostburg 2, No. 3 University School of Milwaukee 0
Saturday, Oct. 29
Championship
Well. 1 Milwaukee Cristo Rey Jesuit 3, No. 2 Oostburg 0