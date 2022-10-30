Sectional Finals contested in WIAA boys soccer Playoffs

Wausau Pilot & Review

The WIAA boys soccer Playoffs continued with Sectional Finals on Saturday, Oct. 29, across Wisconsin.

The 16 Sectional Champions advance to the 2022 WIAA State Boys Soccer Tournament at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee on Nov. 3-5.

Here is a look at the statewide boys soccer Sectional scoreboard:

2022 WIAA Boys Soccer Playoffs

Division 1

Sectional 1

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

Well. 1 Hudson 3, No. 2 Eau Claire Memorial 2

Well. 1 Oshkosh West 5, No. 2 Wisconsin Rapids 1

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Well. 1 Hudson 2, No. 1 Oshkosh West 0

Sectional 2

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

Well. 1 Brookfield East 2, No. 4 Hartland Arrowhead 0

Well. 2 Sussex Hamilton 0, No. 3 Mequon Homestead 0 (OT) (Hamilton won shootout, 3-2)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Well. 2 Sussex Hamilton 1, No. 1 Brookfield East 1 (OT) (Hamilton won shootout, 4-2)

Sectional 3

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

Well. 1 Middleton 2, No. 4 Madison West 0

Well. 3 Verona 8, No. 7 Beloit Memorial 0

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Well. 3 Verona 2, No. 1 Middleton 0

Sectional 4

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

Well. 1 Milwaukee Marquette 2, No. 4 Waukesha South 0

Well. 3 Oak Creek 1, No. 2 Kenosha Tremper 0

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Well. 1 Milwaukee Marquette 4, No. 3 Oak Creek 0

Division 2

Sectional 1

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

Well. 5 Tomah 1, No. 6 Holmen 0

Well. 1 Pulaski 1, No. 2 West De Pere 1 (OT) (Pulaski won shootout, 4-3)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Well. 1 Pulaski 1, No. 5 Thomas 0

Sectional 2

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

Well. 1 Whitefish Bay 4, No. 5 Slinger 1

Well. 2 Glendale Nicolet 5, No. 3 Cedarburg 2

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Well. 1 Whitefish Bay 4, No. 2 Glendale Nicolet 0

Sectional 3

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

Well. 1 Oregon 3, No. 5 Elkhorn 0

Well. 2 Monona Grove 2, No. 3 Union Grove 2 (OT) (Monona Grove won shootout, 5-3)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Well. 1 Oregon 6, No. 2 Monona Grove 0

Sectional 4

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

Well. 1 Waukesha West 2, No. 4 Brookfield Central 1

Well. 2 Wauwatosa East 1, No. 6 Wisconsin Lutheran 0

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Well. 1 Waukesha West 2, No. 2 Wauwatosa East 1

Division 3

Sectional 1

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

Well. 3 Rice Lake 3, No. 1 Spooner/Shell Lake 0

Well. 2 Rhinelander 2, No. 1 Medford 2 (OT) (Rhinelander won shootout, 4-2)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Well. 2 Rhinelander 0, No. 3 Rice Lake 0 (OT) (Rhinelander won shootout)

Sectional 2

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

Well. 1 Green Bay Notre Dame 3, No. 4 Fox Valley Lutheran 0

Well. 2 Plymouth 4, No. 3 Seymour 1

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Well. 1 Green Bay Notre Dame 2, No. 2 Plymouth 1 (OT)

Sectional 3

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

Well. 4 McFarland 1, No. 1 Belleville/New Glarus 0

Well. 2 Wisconsin Dells 4, No. 3 Evansville 1

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Well. 2 Wisconsin Dells 2, No. 4 McFarland 1

Sectional 4

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

Well. 1 New Berlin Eisenhower 2, No. 4 Milwaukee Pius XI Catholic 1

Well. 2 Shorewood 1, No. 6 Delavan-Darien 1

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Well. 1 New Berlin Eisenhower 2, No. 2 Shorewood 1

Division 4

Sectional 1

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

Well. 7 Northland Pines 0, No. 1 Somerset 0 (OT) (Northland Pines won shootout, 3-2)

Well. 2 La Crosse Aquinas 2, No. 1 Arcadia 1

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Well. 2 La Crosse Aquinas 2, No. 7 Northland Pines 1

Sectional 2

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

Well. 1 Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran 2, No. 4 Kohler 0

Well. 2 Sturgeon Bay 1, No. 3 Language 1 (OT) (Sturgeon Bay won shootout, 7-6)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Well. 1 Sheboygan Christian/Sheboygan Lutheran 1, No. 2 Sturgeon Bay 0

Sectional 3

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

Well. 1 St. John’s Northwestern/Chesteron Academy 2, No. 4 Lakeside Lutheran 1

Well. 2 Lake Country Lutheran 4, No. 3 River Valley 0

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Well. 2 Lake Country Lutheran 2, No. 1 St. John’s Northwestern/Chesteron Academy 0

Sectional 4

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinals

Well. 1 Milwaukee Cristo Rey Jesuit 4, No. 4 Shoreland Lutheran 3

Well. 2 Oostburg 2, No. 3 University School of Milwaukee 0

Saturday, Oct. 29

Championship

Well. 1 Milwaukee Cristo Rey Jesuit 3, No. 2 Oostburg 0