Section volleyball: Trojans lose tight 3-setter; JCC and HL-O/F upset in sections 3AA and 3A – The Globe

Three high school volleyball sections in Southwest Minnesota were in action Friday night, and upsets roiled the mix as sixth-seeded Adrian/Ellsworth topped third-seeded Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda in five sets in Section 3A South, and seventh-seeded Montevideo upset second-seeded Jackson County Central in Section 3AA South.

Also, the Worthington Trojans competed in the Section 2AAA semifinals at St. Peter in a match that went three sets — all closely fought.

Here are the results:

Section 2AAA

An outstanding late-season surge by the Trojans ended in a tight three-set loss to the St. Peter Saints, 25-21, 25-21, 25-23.

The Saints, seeded third in the tournament to Worthington’s seven, started strong, scoring the first three points of the first set by flashing their Offensive strength at the net. But Worthington fought back to a 4-3 lead as the set settled into a tense back-and-forth affair. St. Peter finally found some daylight with a 19-14 advantage and hung on for the win.

In the second set, Worthington struggled early with his serve receiving. St. Peter led 8-3, but due to some fine serving from WHS senior Tarren Spartz the Trojans climbed into an 8-8 tie. Worthington led 18-15 but St. Peter scored the next four points and again held on to prevail.

In another closely-fought third set, St. Peter led 22-19 and 24-21. But the Trojans refused to die, getting a big block to pull within a point at 24-23. St. Peter scored the next point to advance, ending Worthington’s season at 18-12.

In the quarterfinals on Wednesday, WHS Shocked the second-seeded Willmar Cardinals, who were ranked No. 2 in Class AAA, in five sets.

“We fought hard. We just fell short tonight. But I am so proud of the girls,” said WHS first-year head Coach Courtney Opdahl after Friday’s match. “It’s a season I’ll always remember.”

Tarren Spartz finished with six kills, four blocks and 14 digs. Ellie Weg had nine kills and nine digs. Addison Gerber had 14 assists and Regan Schaefer had 11 digs. Four Trojans — Jayden Spartz (14-for-14), Schaefer (11-for-11) and Gerber (10-for-10) put all of their serves in play.

Section 3AA South

Jackson County Central, which placed second in the state Class AA tournament last season, will not make it out of the section this year as a surprising Montevideo team earned a 15-25, 25-17, 25-19, 13-25, 19 -17 triumphs in Friday’s opening round.

It wasn’t a case of JCC overlooking their rivals, said Huskies head Coach Deidre Wierson.

“They did play well,” she said. “They have a really nice middle hitter and they had a really nice defense. Underrated, that team was.”

Emma Haren had 19 kills for JCC along with 24 digs. Peyton Hanson had 10 kills and two ace serves. Maci Farmer had 44 set assists, six kills, nine digs, and was 22-for-22 serving with two aces. Sawyer Flatgard had four blocks and Andria Benson had three blocks, five kills and 15 digs.

In other 3AA South matches, Pipestone Area (1) swept St. James Area (8) 3-0, Redwood Valley (4) beat Luverne (5) 3-1, and Windom Area (3) blanked Fairmont (6) 3- 0.

Sub-section semifinals are Tuesday at Pipestone Area hosts Redwood Valley and Windom Area hosts Montevideo in 7 pm starts.

Section 3A South

Adrian/Ellsworth head Coach Bob Kunkel couldn’t be more pleased at how his Dragons breathed fire against Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda’s Coyotes.

“First time we played ’em they beat us 15, 14 and 12. We just got throttled,” he said, adding that in the sectionals, “Our big thing was defense. We worked on that all week.”

Set scores were 13-25, 25-19, 13-25, 25-17, 15-13.

Sadie Krahling was 21-for-21 serving for the Dragons, with two aces. She also had 11 kills and 31 digs. Teammate Hali Bullerman made 37 digs. Maddie Wagner had 11 kills. Anna Wolf had 14 sets and Karly Kruse had 13 sets.

In other sub-section 3A matches, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (1) swept Edgerton Public (8) 3-0, Southwest Minnesota Christian (5) beat Westbrook-Walnut Grove (4) 3-0, and Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (2) took Murray County Central (7) in three straight.

South Section 3A matches will be Tuesday at Worthington High School, where RTR plays Southwest Christian at 5:30 pm and TMB plays Adrian/Ellsworth at 7 pm