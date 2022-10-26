Section volleyball explodes onto Southwest Minnesota scene – The Globe

If there are any doubts about the quality of high school volleyball in Southwest Minnesota, you’ve only got to look at the Section 3A tournament field.

Minneota leads the north sub-section as the No. 1-ranked Class A team in the state. On the other side, in the south sub-section, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton is the No. 2-ranked Class A team in the state. You’ve also got the No. 2 seed from the north, MACCRAY, which is No. 9 in the state. Then you’ve got Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (seeded second in the south) and Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda (three in the south) who in many sections would make outstanding top seeds.

It’s a Wealth of riches.

Not to be outdone, in Section 2AAA — where the Worthington Trojans reside — the Marshall Tigers are ranked No. 1 in the state. And the second seed, Willmar, is ranked No. 2.

Worthington Trojans middle hitter Ellie Weg (left) watches as she and her teammates practice for the section tournament. Tim Middagh/The Globe

In Section 3AA, none of the teams are state-ranked. But strength is everywhere, starting with a 22-5 Pipestone Area Squad that is Seeded No. 1 in the south and a second-seeded Jackson County Central team that placed second in the state tournament a year ago. Paynesville and New London-Spicer go 1-2 in the north.

Section 3A quarterfinal games get under way on Friday, as do Section 3AA quarterfinal contests.

Worthington volleyball player Tarren Spartz returns a ball in a practice drill.

Worthington travels to Willmar today (Wednesday) to take on the 24-3 Cardinals in a 7 pm start. Willmar is the obvious favorite, but the seventh-seeded Trojans are dangerous, with their 17-11 record and several strong front row players led by 5-11 senior Tarren Spartz and 6-0 senior Ellie Weg.

Other quarterfinal matches Wednesday are Mankato East (8) at Marshall (1), Hutchinson (5) at Mankato West (4) and New Ulm (6) at St. Peter (3).

HL-O/F quick, Fearless

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda head Coach Trista Rhubee is well aware of the talent and depth in Section 3A, but she also knows her team has been very impressive this fall.

“I really think our team still has a strong chance of competing with (Minneota and RTR), and that also includes Tracy-Milroy-Balaton. It definitely makes the Playoffs very exciting,” she said on Monday.

HL-O/F is a deep and Athletic Squad that likes to play defense.

“That definitely has to be our strength, because we are definitely a Shorter team,” Rhubee said.

And they don’t mind diving onto the floor to reach balls. In fact, they seem to like it.

“For them, it definitely becomes natural. I haven’t done any diving drills with them. It’s a style they love,” said the coach.

HL-O/F (19-9) will need a series of strong performances to get to the section finals, but they’re fearless and confident. They’ve battled through illness and injury this season and it’s only made them better.

“I guess some people would see it as holding us back a little bit,” said Rhubee, “but it has made the team stronger, especially mentally.”

Minneota is 27-3 on the season. RTR is 26-3. MACCRAY is 19-10.

Jackson County Central is another area team that fought through illness and injury this fall, but the Huskies always enter tournament play as one of the better prepared teams around. They’ll take an 18-11 record into the Section 3AA tourney.

The Huskies lost 3-2 to Pipestone Area in the regular season and split with Windom Area (17-10), which is the No. 3 seed in the south section.

Section 3AA a ‘tossup’

Windom Area head Coach Crystal Fast believes the entire section is up for grabs.

“It’s a tossup. Right now I don’t think there’s one set team that’s a shoo-in,” said Fast, who said that her Eagles “are exactly where I thought we’d be” as the third seed.

“Playoffs, you never know. We want to be in the gym every day following that first round. We know that at any given time, any team can play very well, or any team might not play to its fullest potential. And we’ve shown we can do both,” Fast explained.

Pipestone Area, Fast said, earned its No. 1 seed in the south. The Arrows are tall, they play good defense, they’re consistent, and they’re experienced.

“They’re all seniors. They play solid ball,” Fast said.

And you can never look past JCC.

“They’re solid too,” said the Windom coach. “They’ve got Maci (Farmer) leading the offense, and she’s definitely doing a great job at that. And they’ve got Emma (Haren) on the outside. And they’ve got other great players surrounding them. They’re right there with Pipestone.”

One of the most intriguing quarterfinal Section 3AA matches could be fifth-seeded Luverne at fourth-seeded Redwood Valley. Luverne is big up front and puts up strong blocks. LHS is 14-7 on the season and Redwood Valley is 16-11 with a 3-1 win over Luverne.

Fast said she doesn’t want to make too many predictions, knowing that high school girls can be hard to get a read on. All she really knows is that she’ll be a little sad when the season ends — however it ends.

“I love this sport. But I love them (my players) more,” she said. “And when they’re not around, it’s tough not having that time with them, that communication with them.”