Section VI soccer Playoffs begin today | News, Sports, Jobs

Section VI announced postseason seeding and schedules for boys and girls high school soccer Saturday afternoon.
Dunkirk’s boys will be the first local team to get underway when the 17th-seeded Marauders travel to No. 16 Cheektowaga for a 6 pm Qualifier in Class B1 on Monday. The Winner of that game will travel to No. 1 Lewiston-Porter for a 3:30 pm prequarterfinal Tuesday.
Tuesday will also be the first day of Class B2 boys prequarterfinals and five local teams will be involved. At 3:30 pm, No. 9 Falconer/Cassadaga Valley will visit No. 8 Akron. Well. 15 Silver Creek/Forestville will travel to No. 2 Royalton-Hartland for a 6:30 pm start. Well. 5 Southwestern will host No. 12 Medina, No. 7 Fredonia will host No. 10 Springville at SUNY Fredonia and No. 14 Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley will travel to No. 3 Alden for 7 pm starts.
Winners of Tuesday’s prequarterfinals will advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals.
On Wednesday, No. 8 Jamestown will travel to No. 9 West Seneca for a Class AA boys prequarterfinal at 6 pm The Winner of that game will visit No. 1 Clarence on Saturday at 2 pm
Also Wednesday, several local girls teams will get their Postseasons underway.
In Class B1, No. 12 Dunkirk will travel to No. 5 East Aurora for a 6 pm prequarterfinal. The Winner will visit No. 4 Iroquois on Friday in a quarterfinal.
In Class B2, there will be three 6 pm start times for local teams in the prequarterfinals. Well. 8 Falconer/Cassadaga Valley will host No. 9 Southwestern at Bill Race Field in Falconer, No. 3 Fredonia will host No. 14 Silver Creek/Forestville at SUNY Fredonia and No. 12 Salamanca will travel to No. 5 Allegany Limestone.
Also Wednesday, a pair of Class C girls prequarterfinals will be played at 3:30 pm No. 9 Pine Valley/Gowanda will travel to No. 8 Cattaraugus-Little Valley while No. 7 Westfield/Brocton will host No. 10 JFK at the NorthLake Family Recreation Complex.
On Thursday, the boys Class C quarterfinals will take place. Well. 8 Pine Valley/Gowanda will travel to Holland to take on No. 1 Holland/Franklinville/West Valley, No. 5 Frewsburg will visit No. 4 Westfield at the NorthLake Family Recreation Complex and No. 7 Randolph will travel to No. 2 Portville for 3:30 pm starts. At 6 p.m., No. 3 Wilson will host No. 6 Chautauqua Lake.
Jamestown’s girls will get their postseason underway Friday with a Class AA quarterfinal at 3:30 pm at No. 4 Frontier.
Also Friday, in Class C girls quarterfinal action, the Pine Valley/Gowanda vs. Cattaraugus-Little Valley Winner will travel to No. 1 Wilson at 6 pm, No. 4 Chautauqua Lake will host No. 5 Holland/West Valley at 3:30 pm, the JFK vs. Westfield/Brocton Winner will travel to No. 2 Portville and No. 3 Frewsburg will host No. 6 Randolph.
Class D teams will be the final ones to open their playoffs.
On Monday, Oct. 24, no. 4 Franklinville will take on No. 1 Ellicottville at 7 pm and No. 3 Maple Grove will take on No. 2 North Collins at 5 pm in girls semifinals at Dunkirk’s Karl Hoeppner Field. The winners will meet for the final back in Dunkirk at 1 pm on Saturday, Oct. 29.
On Wednesday, Oct. 26, no. 3 North Collins and No. 2 Ellicottville will meet in a boys 5 pm semifinal at West Seneca West. The Winner of that game will take on No. 1 Maple Grove for the Class D title on Monday, Oct. 31 at 5 pm at West Seneca East.
