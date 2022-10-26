Section V girls soccer tournament scores

To report Section V girls soccer scores: Coaches or team representatives are asked to send Section V girls soccer scores as soon as possible after games by emailing [email protected] Please include a name and contact number.

The scores for the 2022 fall season will be listed below by date.

Section V girls soccer results for Tuesday, Oct. 25

Section V Tournament

Class B1 semifinals

Championship match: Friday at TBD.

Well. 1 Palmyra-Macedon 1, No. 4 Livonia 0

PM (16-1-1): Maya Ikewood 1 goal; Georgia Wirth 1 assist; Clare Boesel 1 clay.

L (8-7-3): Mary Kwak 12 saves.

Well. 6 Aquinas 3, No. 2 Batavia 0

A (8-8-2): Emily Silverstein 2 goals; Mya Kotsch 1 goal, 1 assist; Jessica Miller 1 assist; Kate Sproul 6 clays.

Batavia is 11-3-4.

Class B2 semifinals

Championship match: Friday at Dansville, 6 p.m

Well. 1 Haverling 4, No. 5 Le Roy 1

H (18-0-0): Ella Yartym 2 goals, 1 assist; Keegan Smith 1 goal; Gaia Stefanoni 2 assists; Lydia Dickson 1 goal; Natalie Krelie 1 assist; Lola Coots 2 clays.

L (8-10-0): Katelyn Everett 30 saves.

Well. 2 Hornell 3, No. 3 Mynderse 2

Hornell is 15-3-0; Mynderse is 11-5-2.

Class C1 semifinals

Championship match: Friday at TBD.

Well. 1 Gananda 2, No. 4 Marcus Whitman 0

G (19-0-0): Isabella Hoffman 1 goal; Ella Lathrop 1 goal; Natalia Martyniuk 1 assist; Katie Rothwell 1 assist; Lyndsey Valletta 2 clays.

Whitman is 15-3-1.

Well. 3 Holley 2, No. 2 Geneseo 1

H (16-2-1): Samantha Bates 2 goals, Alivia Wolf 1 assist; Layne Walker 4 clays.

G (16-3-0): Bridget McMaster 1 goal; Harper Antonucci 1 assist; Caroline Capel 7 clays.

Class C2 semifinals

Championship match: Friday at Cal-Mum, 6:30 p.m

Well. 1 Byron-Bergen 6, No. 4 Warsaw 0

BB (19-0-0): Mackenzie Hagen 2 goals, 1 assist; Mia Gray 2 goals; Emma Starowitz 1 goal, 2 assists; Grace Capostagno 1 goal; Novalee Pocock 5 saves; Bees have outscored opponents 25-0 in the postseason.

W (14-4-1): Hailey Degroff 15 saves; Katrelle Grover 8 saves.

Well. 3 Wheatland-Chili 2, No. 7 Bolivar-Richburg 1

WC (15-2-2): Chyene Whitcomb 1 goal; Emily Parker 1 goal; Alison Farrell 2 assists.

Bolivar-Richburg is 10-9-9.