Section V boys soccer tournament results

Section V boys soccer results for Tuesday, Oct. 25

Section V Tournament

Class A quarterfinals

Well. 4 Pittsford Sutherland 2, No. 5 Churchville-Chili 0

PS (14-3-1): Devon Rashid 1 goal; Thomas Kwon 1 goal; Henry Goldstein 1 assist.

Churchville-Chili is 10-5-2.

Well. 3 Spencerport 4, No. 6 Greece Arcadia 0

S (13-4-1): Kyle Milburn 2 goals, 1 assist; Andrew Wiebeld 1 goal; Justice Hinman 1 goal, 1 assist.

Arcadia is 11-5-1.

Well. 8 Greece Athena 4, No.1 Wayne 0

GA (10-6-2): Julian Montagliano 2 goals; James Borrelli 1 goal; Aiden Ambeau 1 goal; Landon Ambeau 1 assist; Thomas Brewer 1 assist.

Wayne is 16-1-0.

Well. 2 Webster Thomas 2, No. 7 Aquinas 1

WT (13-3-1): Caleb Jones 1 goal; Cory Jarvis 1 goal; Cole Hastings 1 assist; Boston DeWitte 1 assist.

A (9-6-3): Nicola Costa 1 goal; Ali Shabani 1 assist.

Class D1 semifinals

Championship match: Friday at Perry, 7:30 p.m

Well. 2 Harley Allendale Columbia 2, No. 6 Arkport/Canaseraga 1 (OT)

HAC (15-2-0): Sean Thody scores OT winner at 1:06; Alessandro Bosa has OT assist; Finn Costello 1 goal; Thomas Riveros 3 saves.

A/C (9-6-4): Ethan Reynolds 1 goal on PK; Alex Preston 4 clays.

Well. 1 Fillmore 3, No. 4 Keshequa 0

F (18-0-0): Eben Schilke 1 goal; Mitchell Ward 2 goals; Zach Sisson 1 assist; Layton Sanasith 1 assist; Henry Sardina 1 assist; Read Colombo 4 clays.

W (13-5-0): Gray Miller 10 saves.

Class D2 semifinals

Championship match: Friday at Perry, 5 p.m

Well. 1 Mount Morris 5, No. 4 Hinsdale 0

MM (12-6-0): Payton Bownds 1 goal; Jack Lonsberry 1 goal, 3 assists; Navier Ford 2 goals; Ben Bacon 1 goal; Aidan Stanley 6 clays.

Hinsdale is 8-9-1.

Well. 2 Houghton, No. 3 Northstar 1

Houghton is 11-5-1; Northstar is 6-8-2.