Section V adds new No. 1 in Class AA

Section V adds new No. 1 in Class AA

State soccer rankings for the new week were released on Tuesday and Section V can boast of a new No. 1

The Penfield girls extended their winning streak to 10 games with three victories last week and vaulted to the top of the Class AA poll, issued Weekly by the New York State Sports Writers Association.

Here’s how all the Section V teams fared in the new polls, released on Tuesday.

Girls soccer

Class AA

The Penfield girls (10-1-0) are at the top of the Class AA state rankings, making a huge jump from No. 9 last week. Also in AA, Webster Schroeder (8-2-2) made the jump to No. 14 from the 19th spot last week.

Class A

Pittsford Mendon (9-0-2) moves to No. 6 from No. 7 and Spencerport (7-1-2) jumps two sports to No. 10 (from No. 12). Greece Athena (7-3-1) remains at No. 17 and Honeoye Falls-Lima (8-2-2) joins the rankings at No. 20.

Class B

Palmyra-Macedon (11-1-1) joins the big jumpers, moving into the No. 2 spot after sitting at No. 5 last week. Haverling (11-0-0) moves to No. 4 from No. 8 while Batavia (6-1-3) falls to No. 24 (from 22) and Hornell (9-2-0) remain tied in the 25th spot.

Class C

Byron-Bergen (12-0-0) holds steady at the No. 2 spot and the same goes for Gananda (11-0-0) at No. 5.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button