Section 9 tournament brackets Revealed for 2022 Playoffs

The top seeds include Defending Class AA Champion Warwick, Wallkill, Red Hook, Rhinebeck and Chapel Field.

Mount Academy, which won the Class D state title last fall, is now in Class C and seeded second behind Rhinebeck, winners of four of the last five section titles in that class.

Defending Class A Champion Beacon is seeded second.

Red Hook, which won its first section title in the spring 2021 season, is the favorite in Class B, but second-seeded Our Lady of Lourdes, a newcomer to Section 9, will pose a challenge. Red Hook beat them 1-0 in September and the teams played to a scoreless tie earlier this month.

Marlboro, the Defending Class B champion, didn’t qualify for a berth. Spackenkill, last year’s Sectional runner-up, is seeded fifth but has only two losses ― to Rhinebeck ― and could be a sleeper.

