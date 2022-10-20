Section 9 tournament brackets Revealed for 2022 Playoffs

The top seeds include Defending Class AA Champion Warwick, Wallkill, Red Hook, Rhinebeck and Chapel Field.

Mount Academy, which won the Class D state title last fall, is now in Class C and seeded second behind Rhinebeck, winners of four of the last five section titles in that class.

Defending Class A Champion Beacon is seeded second.

Red Hook, which won its first section title in the spring 2021 season, is the favorite in Class B, but second-seeded Our Lady of Lourdes, a newcomer to Section 9, will pose a challenge. Red Hook beat them 1-0 in September and the teams played to a scoreless tie earlier this month.

Marlboro, the Defending Class B champion, didn’t qualify for a berth. Spackenkill, last year’s Sectional runner-up, is seeded fifth but has only two losses ― to Rhinebeck ― and could be a sleeper.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 22

Well. 5 Kingston at No. 4 Newburgh, 2 p.m

Well. 6 Valley Central at No. 3 Monroe-Woodbury, 2 p.m

Semifinals

Monday, Oct. 24

Newburgh or Kingston vs. No. 1 Warwick at Sanfordville Elementary, 2 p.m

Monroe-Woodbury or Valley Central at No. 2 at Washingtonville, 2 p.m

Final

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Semifinal winners at Middletown High School, 7:30 pm

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 22

Well. 4 Cornwall at No. 5 at New Paltz, 2 p.m

Well. 6 Saugerties at No. 3 Goshen, 2 p.m

Semifinals

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Cornwall or New Paltz at No. 1 Wallkill, 2 p.m

Goshen or Saugerties at No. 2 Beacon, 2 p.m

Final

Thursday, Oct. 27

Semifinal winners at Middletown High School, 5 p.m

Class B

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Well. 8 Onteora vs. No. 1 Red Hook at Bard College, 2 p.m

Well. 5 Spackenkill at No. 4 Fallsburg, 2 p.m

Well. 7 Liberty at No. 2 Our Lady of Lourdes, 2 p.m

Well. 6 Dover at No. 3 James I. O’Neill, 2 p.m

Semifinals

Thursday, Oct. 27

Red Hook-Onteora Winner vs. Fallsburg-Spackenkill winner, 2 pm at higher seed

Lourdes-Liberty Winner vs. O’Neill-Dover winner, 2 pm at higher seed

Final

Saturday, Oct. 29

Semifinal winners at Middletown High School, 2:30 p.m

Class C

Semifinals

Saturday, Oct. 22

Well. 4 SS Seward at No. 1 Rhinebeck, 2 p.m

Well. 3 Burke Catholic at No. 2 Mount Academy, 2 p.m

Final

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Semifinal winners at Middletown High School, 7:30 pm

Class D

Final

Monday, Oct. 24

Well. 2 Webutuck vs. No. 1 Chapel Field, 5 pm at Middletown High School