Section 9 New York State girls volleyball sub regionals

Section 9 class Champions Valley Central, John S. Burke Catholic and Mount Academy have all won and advanced to the regional Finals of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association girls volleyball tournament. A win over the weekend will send these schools to the Final Four in Glens Falls.

Pine Bush and Spackenkill both bowed in the sub-regional round.

Class AA

Pine Bush fell in three sets to Section 4’s Corning, which will take on Section 1 Champion Mamaroneck at 4 pm Friday at John Jay-Cross River High School.

Class A

Visiting Cornwall advanced to the regional Finals with a 25-14, 24-26, 27-25, 25-3 win over Section 4’s Vestal. The Dragons will play Section 1 champ Lakeland at 1:30 pm Friday at John Jay-Cross River High School.

