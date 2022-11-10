Section 1 football Championship games time changed for Friday

With more than an inch of rain forecast to fall Friday afternoon into Saturday, Section 1 opted to move up the start times of Friday’s Class D and Class A football Championship games.

The Class D game between Tuckahoe and Haldane is now scheduled for a 9:30 am kickoff. The Class A final between Somers and Rye is slated for noon Friday.

Both games will still be played on turf at Mahopac High School.

Section 1 had flexibility Friday due to schools being closed to observe Veterans Day.

As of Thursday morning, the schedule for Saturday’s Championship tripleheader remains intact. Dobbs Ferry-Westlake (Class C) is scheduled for noon, followed by Pleasantville-Bryam Hills (Class B) at 3 pm and Carmel-Mamaroneck (Class AA) at 6 pm

