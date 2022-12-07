Section 1 boys soccer all-state, all-region selections
The selections are made by local, state and national coaches associations. Here are the players from Section 1 chosen based on their 2022 performances:
All-American
Nico Galeano, Sr., MF, Scarsdale
All-region
Nico Galeano, Sr., MF, Scarsdale
Lucas Buono, Sr., MF, Yorktown
Brady Jacobs, So., F, Tappan Zee
Rhaymani Alexander, Sr., F, White Plains
By the numbers:Boys soccer: Clem Grossman, Ryan Eng-Wong, Brady Jacobs are 2022’s leading scorers
Making a list:Boys soccer: Scarsdale Locks up No. 1 in our final Section 1 rankings with perfection
Postseason awards:Boys soccer: Here are the coaches’ All-Section 1 Picks for 2022
New York State Coach of the Year/Northeast Region Coach of the Year
Marcos Monteagudo, Scarsdale
All-state
Large schools
Nico Galeano, Sr., MF, Scarsdale
Lucas Buono, Sr., MF, Yorktown
Brady Jacobs, So., F, Tappan Zee
Rhaymani Alexander, Sr., F, White Plains
Lorenzo Galeano, So., MF, Scarsdale
Jack Kryger, Jr., F, Tappan Zee
Michael Rodriguez, Sr., MF, Lakeland
Xavier Kamba, Sr., MF, Nyack
Michael Cocca, Sr., MF, Arlington
Small schools
Will Redman, Sr., MF, Bronxville
Ryan Eng-Wong, Sr., F Haldane
Brandon Dhanoolal, Jr., MF, Irvington
Miles Prosperino, Jr., D, Briarcliff
Ethan Klar, Sr., MF, Briarcliff
Aidan Heffner, Sr., MF, Byram Hills
Noah Vienne, Sr., MF, Rye Neck
Will Sniffen, Sr., D, Haldane