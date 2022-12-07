Section 1 boys soccer all-state, all-region selections

The selections are made by local, state and national coaches associations. Here are the players from Section 1 chosen based on their 2022 performances:

All-American

Nico Galeano, Sr., MF, Scarsdale

All-region

Nico Galeano, Sr., MF, Scarsdale

Lucas Buono, Sr., MF, Yorktown

Brady Jacobs, So., F, Tappan Zee

Rhaymani Alexander, Sr., F, White Plains

New York State Coach of the Year/Northeast Region Coach of the Year

Marcos Monteagudo, Scarsdale

All-state

Large schools

Nico Galeano, Sr., MF, Scarsdale

Lucas Buono, Sr., MF, Yorktown

Brady Jacobs, So., F, Tappan Zee

Rhaymani Alexander, Sr., F, White Plains

Lorenzo Galeano, So., MF, Scarsdale

Jack Kryger, Jr., F, Tappan Zee

Michael Rodriguez, Sr., MF, Lakeland

Xavier Kamba, Sr., MF, Nyack

Michael Cocca, Sr., MF, Arlington

Small schools

Will Redman, Sr., MF, Bronxville

Ryan Eng-Wong, Sr., F Haldane

Brandon Dhanoolal, Jr., MF, Irvington

Miles Prosperino, Jr., D, Briarcliff

Ethan Klar, Sr., MF, Briarcliff

Aidan Heffner, Sr., MF, Byram Hills

Noah Vienne, Sr., MF, Rye Neck

Will Sniffen, Sr., D, Haldane