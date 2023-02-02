Second-year jumps are vital to the future of every NFL team

Johnny from Salt Lake City, UT

Wes, I can’t take it anymore. When will you give us some breaking news regarding a certain Packers QB? Have you heard any chatter walking through the hallowed hallways of Lambeau? Can you just throw us a few crumbs please?

I’m sorry, Johnny. I haven’t heard anything about Danny Etling’s whereabouts.

Damien from Manning, Australia

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady had some great battles over the years, even as recently as Week 3. It truly feels like the end of an era. What has been your favorite Rodgers/Brady battle?

It’s still 2014 for me. I know, I know…the Packers won, so obviously Hodkiewicz picked that game. But beyond the result, that’s one of my top-five favorite games I’ve covered. It was two phenomenal teams with first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterbacks, brilliant coaching staffs and an unsung Hero (a Rookie Davante Adams) stepping up for his victorious team. New England didn’t lose another game the rest of the season. Brady will be a legendary figure to future generations of NFL fans…just like Don Hutson, Curly Lambeau and Vince Lombardi were for so many of us. Tom Brady raised the bar to new heights, and we were lucky enough to witness it for 23 seasons.

Now that Tom Brady has retired “for good,” does that assure Aaron’s participation in the 2023 season? I mean I don’t see hm wanting to be in the same year of HOF Eligibility as the “GOAT.”

Aaron Rodgers is his own man. If Rodgers feels the time is right to move on, then that’s what he’ll do. If the fire still burns, then Rodgers will play. I don’t think Brady retiring changes that one way or another. So, the most decorated player in NFL history gets to speak last in Canton? Big deal.

Mike from Franksville, WI

It blew my mind just now when I realized Reggie White was still playing when Tom Brady came into the league…

And Bruce Smith…and Troy Aikman…and Warren Moon…and Thurman Thomas…and Bruce Matthews, Michael Irvin, and Darrell Green. Brady is a gateway to NFL history, connecting generations of players. That’s what hit me the hardest after he announced his retirement Wednesday morning.

Dustin from Kansas City, MO

It’s a real shame to hear about Brock Purdy having to have Tommy John surgery. What are the chances he’s able to come back from this and get back to the player he was before the injury? I know MLB pitchers pull it off all the time, but off the top of my head, I can’t think of any QBs who have had the surgery to know what they were like afterwards.

UCL surgery is not nearly as common in the NFL as it is in MLB. Jake Delhomme is probably the best example of a QB who needed Tommy John. He tore the ligament in October 2007 but made a complete recovery. He was back for Week 1 and earned 2008 AP Comeback Player of the Year honors.

One website has half the NFL teams over the cap. Is this unusual to have so many teams over the cap, and should it help the Packers in signing their free agents? Also, the Bears look like they are in a position to make some noise in free agency.

I know a lot of Packers fans think the cap constraints apply strictly to Green Bay, but it’s an issue for every competitive team in the NFL. That’s a byproduct of the cap retracting after the 2020 season and teams pushing money down the road.

Color me viridian, but I’m hyper-interested in seeing the Bo Melton story unfold in 2023. Melton’s speed, rapport with Christian Watson, and being on GB’s pre-draft Radar provide fascinating potential. Should we see high WR-room turnover, he’ll have opportunities on offense, and sounds like a tremendous slot prospect, should Randall Cobb not be brought back. And then there’s punt returning duties. Assuming we re-sign Keisean Nixon, he could focus on KR and CB. Many ifs, but still quite intriguing.

I enjoy following these late-season signings and seeing the potential butterfly effect they have on the Packers. Both Robert Tonyan (2017) and Allen Lazard (2018) didn’t sign with Green Bay until December during their respective rookie seasons. You can easily see why the Packers’ brass likes Melton. He’s savvy, incredibly fast and fills a potential need for the Packers, who don’t have a traditional slot receiver on the roster aside from Cobb, who’s set to be an unrestricted free agent.

Margeaux from Tallahassee, FL

Wes, I love the stories on Devonte Wyatt and Bo Melton. Giving insight on Packer player Mindset and development is so appreciated during the continuing AR12 beat down. Especially interesting was that Devonte reached out to Aaron in his attempt at bettering himself. That’s taking personal responsibility and not always expecting others to make the first move. A lesson we can all learn from.