‘Second Saturday Open Studios’ to showcase more than 30 artists

The Sarasota Studio Artists Association, a dynamic community of more than 70 regionally based artists in a diverse range of genres, mediums and styles, will open their Studios on Jan. 14 from 11 am to 3 pm

“Open studio visits are always fascinating,” said Jen Palmer, founding director of SSAA. “It’s a chance to interact with artists, learn about their creative processes, and support them. There’s something for everyone, at every price point, from $10 to $10,000. Visitors can meet mixed-media artists, realist painters, portrait painters, photographers, sculptors, abstract artists and much more.”

Palmer and her husband, the artist Craig Palmer, launched SSAA in late 2021 with an ambitious goal.

“Independent visual artists are an integral part of Sarasota’s arts culture,” she said. “Shining a Spotlight on their talents is our mission. Sarasota has a long standing Reputation as an arts town and to make that Reputation a reality, we want to support visual artists who live and work here.

France Family by Marie Lacroix. The Sarasota Studio Artists Association will open their studios on Jan. 14 from 11 am to 3 pm

“Second Saturday Open Studios” takes place on the second Saturday of each month. To plan a visit, visit SRQartists.com for an interactive map and information on participating artists. Among the 30 artists who will be participating on Jan. 14:

Mara Torres González, a visual artist born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, currently based in Sarasota. In 2020 she opened MARA Art Studio + Gallery in Sarasota, 1421 Fifth St., Suite A.

