‘Second Saturday Open Studios’ to showcase more than 30 artists

The Sarasota Studio Artists Association, a dynamic community of more than 70 regionally based artists in a diverse range of genres, mediums and styles, will open their Studios on Jan. 14 from 11 am to 3 pm

“Open studio visits are always fascinating,” said Jen Palmer, founding director of SSAA. “It’s a chance to interact with artists, learn about their creative processes, and support them. There’s something for everyone, at every price point, from $10 to $10,000. Visitors can meet mixed-media artists, realist painters, portrait painters, photographers, sculptors, abstract artists and much more.”

Palmer and her husband, the artist Craig Palmer, launched SSAA in late 2021 with an ambitious goal.

“Independent visual artists are an integral part of Sarasota’s arts culture,” she said. “Shining a Spotlight on their talents is our mission. Sarasota has a long standing Reputation as an arts town and to make that Reputation a reality, we want to support visual artists who live and work here.

“Second Saturday Open Studios” takes place on the second Saturday of each month. To plan a visit, visit SRQartists.com for an interactive map and information on participating artists. Among the 30 artists who will be participating on Jan. 14:

• Mara Torres González, a visual artist born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, currently based in Sarasota. In 2020 she opened MARA Art Studio + Gallery in Sarasota, 1421 Fifth St., Suite A.

• Steph Gimson, a contemporary abstract painter whose work is collected in America and Europe and shown at galleries in St. Petersburg and Cincinnati. Studio: 2059 Princeton St., Sarasota.

• Sam Wuerful, a self-taught, abstract expressionist painter who has embarked on a journey of self-discovery through artmaking. 1330 Central Ave., Unit 1312, Sarasota.

• Kathy Groob, whose coastal scenes and abstract oysters, Seascapes and sailboats have become popular. 400 Madison Drive, Suite 210, Sarasota.

• Anja Palombo, who was brought up in Germany, trained in painting and studied art history. She taught art in Asia for 20 years. 2429 Burlington Lane, Sarasota.

• Meg Maher Pierce received a Master’s degree in art and art education from Columbia University and an MFA in painting from Pratt Institute. 2061 Princeton St., Sarasota.

• Ralph Berger’s sculptures are in public, private and corporate collections throughout the United States. 7640 Matoaka Road, Sarasota.

Bella Arte Studio, 1344 Central Ave., Suite 1344, will host the work of Marco Bell and Monica Spainwho have been painting landscapes in acrylic and pastel.

“By creating a personal, one-one-one connection between art lovers, collectors and artists, our Open Studios help restore a welcoming arts community,” Palmer said. “SSAA has also created a welcoming community for artists who are new to the area, and provides a supportive environment for creatives who are passionate about their pursuits”

Submitted by Su Byron