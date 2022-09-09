Second-Quarter Goal Holds in Gritty Win over Miami

Next Game: at Louisville 9/11/2022 | Noon ACC Network Sept. 11 (Sun) / Noon at Louisville

» Well. 4 Michigan earned its third straight win and second straight shutout in a 1-0 decision over Miami (Ohio) at Ocker Field.

» Kathryn Peterson scored the game’s lone goal at 17:05 on a rebound in front of the cage.

» UM outshot the RedHawks 13-2 and outcornered them 6-2; Anna Spieker and Caylie McMahon combined for the shutout in goal.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 4-ranked University of Michigan field hockey team earned a gritty 1-0 decision over Miami (Ohio) in a rare midweek matchup on Thursday evening (Sept. 8) at Phyllis Ocker Field. It was the Wolverines’ third straight win and second straight shutout.

Fifth-year senior Kathryn Peterson netted the game-winning goal at the 17:05 mark, early in the second quarter. Sophomore Abby Tamer corralled the ball on the right baseline and shuffled it towards the front of the cage; it hit a defender then deflected off the goalkeeper. Peterson pulled it off the goalie’s pads and poked it past her into the cage for her first goal of the season.

Michigan largely controlled play throughout outshooting the RedHawks 13-2 and outcornering them 6-2 in a game that featured six cards, including a 10-minute yellow and green cards on both benches before halftime.

The Wolverines did not allow a shot against until less than four minutes left in regulation, when they turned away back-to-back Miami corners, blocking the first attempt and forcing a wide shot on the second.

Fifth-year senior Anna Spieker and sophomore/freshman Caylie McMahon split time evenly in the cage and combined for the shutout, while Miami goalkeeper Isabelle Perese stopped eight of nine UM shots on goal.

The Wolverines (3-1) will hit the road for a top-five matchup against No. 5 Louisville at noon on Sunday (Sept. 11) at Trager Stadium in Louisville, Ky. The game will be broadcast live on the ACC Network.