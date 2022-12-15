Second-half run pushes UW-Green Bay Women’s basketball past Wisconsin

Second-half run pushes UW-Green Bay Women’s basketball past Wisconsin

UW-Green Bay’s Mastery of the Wisconsin Women’s basketball team continued Wednesday night.

The Phoenix, sparked by a 15-3 run that spanned the third and fourth quarters and paced by career-scoring highs by sophomores Maddy Schreiber and Bailey Butler, defeated the Badgers, 70-60, in front of a crowd of 2,390 at Kress Center in Green Bay.

Schreiber, a 6-foot guard, finished with 19 points, six better than her previous career best, and hit seven of 12 shots that included 3 for 7 from three-point range. Butler, a 5-7 guard, posted 15 points, one more than her previous career best, and went 11 for 11 from the free throw line. as the Phoenix improved to 6-3.

BOX SCORE:UW-Green Bay 70, Wisconsin 60

Senior guard Julie Pospisilova finished with 18 points for Wisconsin, which dropped to 4-9. She went 4 for 14 from the floor but 7 for 7 from the line. Brooke Schramek, a junior guard, added 16 points on 5-for-10 shooting and 6-for-7 shooting from the line.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button