Second-half run pushes UW-Green Bay Women’s basketball past Wisconsin

UW-Green Bay’s Mastery of the Wisconsin Women’s basketball team continued Wednesday night.

The Phoenix, sparked by a 15-3 run that spanned the third and fourth quarters and paced by career-scoring highs by sophomores Maddy Schreiber and Bailey Butler, defeated the Badgers, 70-60, in front of a crowd of 2,390 at Kress Center in Green Bay.

Schreiber, a 6-foot guard, finished with 19 points, six better than her previous career best, and hit seven of 12 shots that included 3 for 7 from three-point range. Butler, a 5-7 guard, posted 15 points, one more than her previous career best, and went 11 for 11 from the free throw line. as the Phoenix improved to 6-3.

BOX SCORE:UW-Green Bay 70, Wisconsin 60

Senior guard Julie Pospisilova finished with 18 points for Wisconsin, which dropped to 4-9. She went 4 for 14 from the floor but 7 for 7 from the line. Brooke Schramek, a junior guard, added 16 points on 5-for-10 shooting and 6-for-7 shooting from the line.

Neither team shot well – Green Bay hit 40% of its shots and UW hit 34.6% – but the Phoenix was able to get a bump by doing a better job of cashing in on turnovers. It scored 15 points off UW’s 14 turnovers compared to one point for the Badgers off 10 Green Bay turnovers.

Despite its struggles, Wisconsin stayed close until late in the third quarter when the Phoenix pulled away, turning a tie game into a 12-point advantage with 7:42 remaining. Six players scored during the run for Green Bay with no one having more than four points.