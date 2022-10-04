Second-half push not enough for Women’s soccer to overcome #22 Ohio State

Next Game: at Northeastern 9/11/2022 | 1:00 PM Sept. 11 (Sun) / 1:00 PM at Northeastern History

PROVIDENCE, RI – A second-half push by the Brown Women’s soccer team was not enough to overcome Ohio State as the Bears fell to the No. 22 Buckeyes 3-2 Thursday evening at Stevenson-Pincince Field.

“Before the game I told the team that we can play with anyone in the country,” head Coach Kia McNeill said. “And after the game I told them we can play with anyone in the country. This game showed that. There were Moments when OSU was better, and there were Moments when we were better. At the highest level, the margin for error is really small and we made one too many Mistakes tonight. Regardless of the result, I think our team has a lot to hold their head up high about and this is a great game to build off of.”

Brown kept with his trend of scoring early as Ava Seelenfreund scored on a header in the fourth minute of action. Sheyenne Allen’s corner found the head of Kayla Duran who pushed it to Seelenfreund who finished the job.

Unfortunately for the Bears, Ohio State answered with three goals of its own in the first half, in the 10th23rdand 33rd minutes, to take the two-goal lead into halftime.

Brown came out with a sense of urgency in the second half. In the 53rdrd minute, the Bears earned a free kick from just beyond midfield. Duran sent a high ball into the 18 that soared over the reach of the Buckeyes’ goalie and bounced to Allen. The senior Captain got her head to it and sent the ball into the open goal to cut the OSU lead to one.

Brown’s best chance to tie it up came in the 70th minute. Soul friend led Kira Maguire towards the end line who sent a left-footed cross into the six where Brittany Raphino connected, but her header went just high.

The Bears had a few more chances as time ran down, but none were better than the Maguire cross to Raphino.

Time ran out with the Buckeyes just outshooting the Bears, 17-16. Shots on goal were even at seven apiece, while Brown earned five Corners to OSU’s four. Clare Gagne made four saves in goal for the Bears.

Allen and Duran were involved in both of Brown’s goals on the night, with Allen scoring once and assisting on the other while Duran recorded an assist on both. Allen is now third on the team with four points and Duran leads the Squad with three assists.

The Bears now turn their attention to a road matchup at Northeastern this Sunday, Sept. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m



BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORTS FOUNDATION

The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletics program, and exists to enhance the student-athlete experience through philanthropic support from alumni, parents, fans and friends. A gift through the Sports Foundation makes an immediate impact on today’s Brown Bears and helps them to be their best in the classroom, in competition and most importantly in the community. To learn more about supporting the Bears, please click here.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

For the latest on Brown Athletics, please follow

@BrownU_Bears on Twitter, @BrownU_Bears on Instagram, like BrownUBears on Facebook and subscribe to the BrownAthletics YouTube channel.