Second Half Goal Sinks Men’s Soccer Against Maryville

INDIANAPOLIS – The No. 5 University of Indianapolis men’s soccer team tasted defeat on Sunday afternoon at home against the Maryville Saints. The loss drops the Hounds to 2-1-1 on the year while Maryville improves to 2-3.

HOW IT HAPPENED

With the rain falling at Key Stadium, the Hounds were held to zero total shots in the first half. Despite this, UIndy successfully kept Maryville off the scoreboard after limiting the Saints to just four total shots of their own.

With the defensive battle continuing into the second half, the Saints netted the first and only goal of the match in the 57th minute on a cross into the box that deflected off the goalkeepers hands and eventually bounced towards the foot of a Maryville player who easily sent it home.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

-UIndy managed only four total shots while Maryville had 10

-The Saints earned three yellow cards while UIndy was given two

-A total of 30 fouls were called with the Saints having a game-high 17

UP NEXT

The Hounds will return to the field next Sunday to battle McKendree at Key Stadium beginning at 2:30 pm ET.