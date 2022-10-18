Second half goal settles draw with Pioneers

TUSCULUM, TENN. — The Newberry College men’s soccer team traveled to Tennessee, for the second time in two weeks, to take on the Tusculum Pioneers in a battle of the South Atlantic Conference.

The match started off on the defensive end as the Wolves saw two shots within the first two minutes, but both were saved by senior goalkeeper Pablo Cubas (Playa Del Hombre, Spain).

The Pioneers, however, ensured that the third shot went in, as Tusculum was able to grab the lead early on in the game after 13 minutes played.

The Pioneers were not done threatening the goal as three more shots saw Newberry’s defense have to hold strong and prevent a second goal to the home team.

With the second half commencing, the Wolves had to be more aggressive in their attacking approach, and they did just that as sophomore midfielder Ethan Orozco (Dallas, Texas) fired a shot that just missed to the right of the goal after 48 minutes played. An ensuing corner kick was the result, but the Wolves showed that this match did not go down without a fight.

The Pioneers turned up the offensive intensity in response, sending off a quick trio of shots of their own. At this point, the match obtained almost peak intensity until a second half goal from junior Uriel Zarracan (Bluffton) off of a loose ball in the box sent the intensity to another level.

With Zarracan’s fifth goal of the season, the Wolves needed to seize the momentum and grab the deciding goal as time wound down. The home team attempted to find the winning goal, but the defense and Cubas had other plans. Although the Wolves had one more shot on goal from senior midfielder Adrian Garcia (Pamplona, ​​Spain), the match ultimately ended in a draw.