SECOND HALF GOAL BY PRESCOD-BECKLES LIFTS SKYHAWKS TO FIRST ROUND WIN OVER LITTLE ROCK

MOREHEAD, Ky. – The No. 7 Seeded University of Tennessee at Martin soccer team advanced past the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference Soccer Championship after locking down defensively and finding a timely goal by Nyeema Prescod-Beckles to knock off No. 6 seed Little Rock by a final tally of 1-0.

The Skyhawks (4-9-4) Avenged an early season loss in the team’s first conference matchup by winning when it mattered most. UT Martin posted an impressive defensive effort by keeping Little Rock off the scoreboard for the team’s fifth shutout of the season.

The game remained scoreless in a defensive stalemate through the first 61 minutes of the contest until the Skyhawks broke through Midway through the second half. After a few lead passes were for not, Brooke Kala played a perfect ball forward to hit Prescod-Beckles in stride which she then cashed in with a shot to the bottom left corner of the net to take a 1-0 advantage in the 62n.d minute.

While the eventual game-winning goal sat alone on the scoreboard, the Skyhawks looked to maintain possession and clear out potential threats down the stretch. The Squad found complete efforts from the group of Izzy Patterson , Ryan Mushkin , Katey Hunt , Lynette Hawkins and Shayla Addington who played all 90 minutes of the contest.

Making her OVC Championship debut, freshman goalkeeper Poppy Bastock was impressive between the pipes. Bastock rose to the occasion with five saves for her fourth individual shutout.

Little Rock saw its debut season in the OVC come to a close with a 5-7-5 overall record. The pair of Mari Young and Amaya Arias put pressure on the Skyhawks throughout the night with four shot attempts each while Arias paced the team with two attempts on goal.

UT Martin now Advances to take on No. 3 seed and round host Morehead State on Sunday, Oct. 30. Action is scheduled to get underway at Noon CST and will be broadcast on ESPN+.