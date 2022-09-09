Second Half Blitz Leads Women’s Soccer Over Richmond 3-0

Next Game: America 9/11/2022 | 6:00 P.M Sept. 11 (Sun) / 6:00 PM America History

RICHMOND, Va. — Megan Watts recorded a goal and an assist as the Old Dominion Women’s soccer team used a three-goal outburst in the second half to pull away for a 3-0 win at Richmond on Thursday afternoon.

In the first half, the Monarchs kept the pressure from the start and peppered Richmond (1-4-1) goalkeeper Taylor Montague with 11 shots but couldn’t get one past as the teams were tied 0-0.

“This was a full team performance tonight and we are really proud of the group,” said ODU Head Coach Angie Hind . “It was an even start to the game and then as the half went on I thought we created some good chances, but those kept finding the Keepers hands.”

Old Dominion (2-4) broke through two minutes into the second half as Watts found Anna Tørsløv with a deep crossing pass, which Tørsløv blasted into the upper right corner of the net for a 1-0 advantage.

The Monarchs kept the pressure on and doubled the lead with just under 30 minutes left Ece Turkoglu took a Breakaway and found the lower right corner for a 2-0 lead.

Old Dominion added the insurance goal with just over 11 minutes left as Watts faked a shot at Montague, catching her off spot and putting one in for the 3-0 lead and eventual final margin.

“In the second half I thought the team played smart and managed to maximize the areas of the field that we felt strong in and scored three very good goals,” Hind said. “As pleased as we are with the performance, I am even more satisfied with the contribution from some of our Younger players as they stepped up tonight and made this every bit a full team performance.”

The Monarchs held a 17-10 advantage in shots, while Erin Jones made five saves in net for ODU to record her second clean sheet in a row.

Old Dominion Returns to the home pitch on Sunday night for a 6 pm start against American.