SEC Soccer Tournament, UWF In GSC Tourney provide Pensacola showcase

SEC Soccer Tournament, UWF In GSC Tourney provide Pensacola showcase

Five miles apart at two different venues, a soccer showcase occurred Sunday in Pensacola.

Both University of West Florida men’s and women’s teams advanced on their campus field into the semifinal stage of the Gulf South Conference Tournament, further enhancing the teams’ NCAA Division II postseason aspirations.

UWF Women’s Soccer: Argos wrap up regular season this weekend with GSC Supremacy at stake

More Soccer: Top-Ranked Alabama Leads Way As SEC Soccer Tournament Begins In Pensacola

Meanwhile, at the same time Sunday, the Southeastern Conference Women’s soccer tournament made its debut in Pensacola with a pair of enthralling, overtime games, at the Ashton Brosnaham Park Soccer Complex, highlighted by a dramatic upset win by Ole Miss against LSU on penalty kicks .

The tense, emotional game also included a fight late in the second overtime between Ole Miss forward Ramsey Davis, LSU defender Maya Gordon and teammate Rommie Noel. All three were ejected. Video of the fight quickly spread on the Internet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button