SEC Soccer Tournament Thrives In Pensacola Debut

Moving the Southeastern Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament to Pensacola became one of the bolder moves the league has made with its post-season events.

The result was eye-opening. Just entering the area at Ashton Brosnaham Park and the Escambia County Stadium where the games were staged presented a favorable impression.

From the first game on Oct. 30, to the Championship game last Sunday, the crowds, the concessions, the parking, the atmosphere, created an unprecedented experience for the SEC’s soccer tournament.

“I think everybody in Pensacola, our coaches, our athletes, our conference, took a leap of faith in coming here but just a wonderful week,” said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, after an all-time, record crowd of 3,025 watched No. 13-ranked South Carolina pulled off a 1-0 upset of No. 1 ranked Alabama in the Championship game.

Confetti rains from the sky as the University of South Carolina Women's soccer celebrates after winning the SEC Tournament Championship on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 from the Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex.

“And we look forward to next year. If we had set expectations, then we greatly exceeded those.”

Pensacola Sports jumped at the chance to host the SEC tournament at Brosnaham Park, after the event’s 17-year run at Orange Beach, Alabama. The organization signed a three-year agreement, which guarantees a return in 2023 and 2024.

