SEC Soccer Tournament Thrives In Pensacola Debut

Moving the Southeastern Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament to Pensacola became one of the bolder moves the league has made with its post-season events.

The result was eye-opening. Just entering the area at Ashton Brosnaham Park and the Escambia County Stadium where the games were staged presented a favorable impression.

From the first game on Oct. 30, to the Championship game last Sunday, the crowds, the concessions, the parking, the atmosphere, created an unprecedented experience for the SEC’s soccer tournament.

“I think everybody in Pensacola, our coaches, our athletes, our conference, took a leap of faith in coming here but just a wonderful week,” said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, after an all-time, record crowd of 3,025 watched No. 13-ranked South Carolina pulled off a 1-0 upset of No. 1 ranked Alabama in the Championship game.

“And we look forward to next year. If we had set expectations, then we greatly exceeded those.”

Pensacola Sports jumped at the chance to host the SEC tournament at Brosnaham Park, after the event’s 17-year run at Orange Beach, Alabama. The organization signed a three-year agreement, which guarantees a return in 2023 and 2024.

“It went beyond our wildest dreams,” said Ray Palmer, long-time executive director of Pensacola Sports. “And I think beyond the SEC’s wildest dreams. We promised them a real, dedicated effort to try and put people in the stands with fingers crossed and a lot of hoping about what it was going to look like. And what it was going to be like… and we couldn’t be happier.

“Yes, having Alabama as the top ranked team was a big draw, but we also did not have Florida or Auburn in this tournament (neither qualified in the 10 team field) and as everyone knows, those are two really big fan bases in our surly. So we couldn’t be more thrilled with how it went.”

In fact, the entire week’s attendance surpassed 10,000, which approaches what some of the SEC teams generate for their entire home schedule.

Nine of the 10 teams that played in Pensacola earned spots in the 64-team NCAA Tournament which begins Friday with Alabama as one of the No. 1 seeds and hosting its first-ever NCAA Tournament game on campus against Jackson State.

The nine teams matched the SEC’s record for most teams in the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament. South Carolina was the league’s next-highest national seed at No. 3 and seven of the nine teams are hosting first round games.

“Our student athletes wanted to be on the coast (for the SEC Tournament) and wanted to have a warm weather experience and you just don’t know (how Pensacola would fare),” Sankey said. “We will get our staff together to work with the community to figure out how we can bring more people in and provide more opportunities to experience what we had this year.

“We had the number one (ranked) team in the country (Alabama) playing and ten teams in the top 50 (of power rankings) and it’s fun to feel the excitement. It was a well-played, well-coached tournament.”

When Palmer brought Tiffany Daniels, the SEC associate commissioner and senior Women’s Administrator to Sunday’s championship, the first challenge was finding a place to park.

“I had picked her up at the (Pensacola) airport, so we got (to Brosnaham) about 20 minutes after it started,” said Palmer. “And as we drove in, she couldn’t believe the cars and how full it was.”

“I suspect the families of the SEC teams, and our local audiences had no concept of what this was going to be like. A lot of people have probably not been to Brosnaham and knew this facility., much less this transformation. Everything here was first class.

This is a whole new component for a lot of our community. Every building was cleaned and painted. Nothing was overlooked. Now, do we have a few things to learn, of course we do.”

The first priority will be examining whether to arrange for more bleacher seating and possibly put some seating on the opposite side of the permanent stands. Pensacola Sports knows there will be some other elements to consider moving forward.

One big hit was having girls youth soccer teams from Perdido Bay to Tiger Point participating in pregame introductions, then on the field at Halftime playing in a short scrimmage. It gave the girls and their parents an opportunity to be part of the tournament with some of the top women’s players in the nation.

“I know the numbers we generated were more than for some of the other (sports) championships (SEC) has staged,” Palmer said. “We wish we had more bleachers, we wish we had more food vendors, we wish we had more shade, we wish we had more parking, but all things that are great problems to have and address.”

Every game in the SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament was televised live on the SEC Network, which is part of the ESPN platform. It gave Pensacola a national television exposure for each of the four days the tournament was staged.

“The media value is something we’re working on, to try and get our arms around the full impact,” Palmer said. “But the SEC footprint is our tourism footprint. Each of these schools is reporting back to their communities on what a great time they were having in Pensacola.

“It will move the needle in tourism and some of that may not be seen for years. But you have these teams and athletes staying on the beach, and parents, and you know when they get older they will want to come back to Pensacola with their own families.”

Bill Vilona is a retired Pensacola News Journal sports columnist and now senior writer for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. They can be reached at [email protected]