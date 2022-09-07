SEC Schedule Set for Mizzou Men’s Basketball

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The 2022-23 schedule for the University of Missouri men’s basketball team is complete following the release of the Southeastern Conference Slate by the league office on Wednesday. Mizzou’s conference opponents were announced in June.

Game times and TV designations will be announced at a later date by the SEC and its television partners.

The 18-game conference Ledger kicks off at home with a Dec. 28 Matchup against Kentucky. Following the opener, Mizzou starts its home-and-home with Arkansas in Fayetteville on Jan. 4. After a Jan. 7 home game against Vanderbilt, the Tigers head out for back-to-back road matchups against Texas A&M (Jan. 11) and Florida (Jan. 14). The Razorbacks make their return trip to Columbia on Jan. 18 followed by a home Matchup with Alabama Jan. 21. The month rounds out with an away game at Ole Miss (Jan. 24).

Mizzou opens February with a home game against LSU (Feb. 1) before traveling to face Mississippi State (Feb. 4). South Carolina comes to Columbia, Mo. is Feb. 7. The Tigers then go on a two-game road swing against reigning SEC Tournament Champion Tennessee (Feb. 11) and reigning SEC regular-season Champion Auburn (Feb. 14). Once returning home, Mizzou plays host to Texas A&M (Feb. 18) and Mississippi State (Feb. 21).

The regular season rounds out with road matchups against Georgia (Feb. 25) and LSU (March 1), before the final home game of the regular season on March 4 against Ole Miss.

A total of 10 SEC teams received postseason bids a year ago, with six in the NCAA Tournament and four in the NIT. The league features six coaches in their first season at their prospective schools, including Mizzou’s Dennis Gates .

