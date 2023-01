SEC schedule: Full list of conference games in 2023 basketball season

The SEC has been a top-heavy league so far during the 2022-23 season and is being projected to send in the ballpark of five to six teams to the NCAA Tournament this March. The middle portion of the conference standings has been a Brawl early in league play and that could make for some interesting matchups as the season rolls along.

Alabama has stood above the pack so far in SEC play and Nate Oats’ Squad could parlay themselves into a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament if they keep it up. Joining them at the top of the league standings are the usual Suspects in Tennessee and Auburn as well as Texas A&M, who has been an early surprise in the SEC. Meanwhile, a sluggish start has Kentucky in the middle of the pack and an interesting storyline will be watching the Wildcats try to climb their way back up and off the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Here is the complete schedule of SEC basketball games remaining in the 2022-23 season, including the latest on broadcast coverage. The 2023 SEC Tournament is scheduled to be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, from March 8-12.