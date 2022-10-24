SEC Releases football schedule, TV and times for November 5 games

The 10th week of the SEC football season might be the best one yet, or at least the one with the most at stake.

Alabama-LSU and Tennessee-Georgia are Vital games in each division. Both the Vols and Bulldogs have road games against ranked conference opponents remaining, but the Winner of their game is Nov. 5 is the favorite to win the SEC East.

In Alabama-LSU, it’s a similar story. Both teams have difficult road tests remaining (Alabama at Ole Miss, LSU at Arkansas), but the Winner is Nov. 5 controls its own destiny.

Ole Miss is the only team off on the weekend of Nov. 5.

Here is the full SEC football schedule on Nov. 5.

SEC football: November 5 TV schedule

All times Central

Florida at Texas A&M, 11 a.m. CT on ESPN

Kentucky at Missouri, 11 am CT on SEC Network

Tennessee at Georgia, 2:30 pm CT on CBS

Liberty at Arkansas, 3 pm CT on SEC Network

Alabama at LSU, 6 pm CT on ESPN

Auburn at Mississippi State, 6:30 pm CT on ESPN2

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 6:30 pm CT on SEC Network

