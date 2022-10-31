SEC Releases football schedule, TV and times for November 12 games

Two of the SEC’s top teams have vital road games on Nov. 12, coming off of big games from the previous week.

The SEC announced on Monday the TV schedule and times for Nov. 12 games, which includes Alabama’s trip to Ole Miss and Georgia’s visit of Mississippi State.

Tennessee hosts Mizzou coming off of the Georgia game, and LSU has a Tricky game at Arkansas.

All 14 SEC teams are playing conference games in Week 11. Here is the full SEC football schedule on Nov. 12.

SEC football: November 12 TV schedule

All times Central

Missouri at Tennessee, 11 am CT on either CBS or ESPN

LSU at Arkansas, 11 am CT on either CBS or ESPN

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 11 am CT on SEC Network

Alabama at Ole Miss, 2:30 pm CT on CBS

South Carolina at Florida, 3 pm CT on SEC Network

Georgia at Mississippi State, 6 pm CT on ESPN

Texas A&M at Auburn, 6:30 pm CT on SEC Network

More SEC football news

SEC POWER RANKINGS:Texas A&M football is bottom shelf, and Lane Kiffin lets Jimbo know it

BLAKE TOPPMEYER:Lane Kiffin buries Jimbo Fisher because Texas A&M Coach committed Cardinal sin

JOHN ADAMS:Tennessee football’s No. 1 Showdown vs. Georgia features unlikely QB stars

CHASE GOODBREAD:Bryan Harsin the zombie, and Halloween costumes for 13 other SEC coaches

AD CHANGE IN THE SEC:John Cohen resigns at Mississippi State, set to become Auburn athletics director