SEC play starts this week

The Mississippi State basketball team will start SEC play this Wednesday night, December 28th.

The 2022-2023 Mississippi State basketball team finished non-conference play 11-1. That is great news, and I know 12-0 would sound and feel much better, but if we are being honest, we didn’t think this team would accomplish that coming into this season. The Mississippi State Bulldogs will not play another non-conference game until they play the TCU Horned Frogs on January 28th in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Mississippi State basketball team will begin SEC play this week on Wednesday, December 28th vs. the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide will face off at the Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi. The Crimson Tide will be favored in this game, but the Humphrey Coliseum should be rocking for a top-25 SEC basketball matchup. Honestly, I can’t remember the last time there was a top-25 SEC basketball Matchup in Starkville, Mississippi.

The Mississippi State basketball team has had one of its best starts in school history, but the Bulldogs are going to have their work cut out for them on Wednesday night vs. one of the best SEC basketball teams in the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 10-2 with wins over Longwood, Liberty, South Alabama, Jacksonville State, Michigan State, North Carolina, South Dakota State, Houston, Memphis, and Jackson State. The Crimson Tide have lost to only Connecticut and Gonzaga (both of which are Associated Press Top 25 opponents).

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have not played the same level of opponents as the Alabama Crimson Tide. With the Crimson Tide only losing 2 of their 12 games, I would say Alabama has a slight advantage. I do think having this game at the Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi will make a huge difference in the outcome of this basketball game.