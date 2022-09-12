SEC Nation coming to Auburn, Volleyball stays perfect

It was another busy weekend for Auburn athletics.

While the football program picked up quite a stressful win over San Jose State, it was not the only program to pick up wins this weekend.

The volleyball program took care of business over North Florida and is close to tying the best start in program history. The soccer team battled back against Samford to stay unbeaten on the season and is set to start SEC play later this week.

Also, the football team will have their biggest test of the season this weekend when they host Penn State Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Matchup has drawn the attention of the SEC Network and SEC Nation will be live from the Plains ahead of the game.

SEC Nation is headed to the Plains



Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC

All eyes will be on the Plains for Auburn’s Week 3 Matchup with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Auburn will be looking to get some Revenge Saturday against Penn State in Jordan-Hare Stadium and the SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation Presented by Regions will be in attendance to watch. The show will broadcast from the Wellness Kitchen Green Space from 9-11 am CT, Saturday, Sept. 17, is the SEC Network.

The show is hosted by Laura Rutledge and features Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers, and Tim Tebow.

Volleyball improves to 8-0



(Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

The Auburn softball team is still perfect after sweeping North Florida, 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-19), Sunday afternoon. The Tigers are now 8-0 on the season and have swept four of their eight games on the season.

“The other piece we preach all the time is defense, defense, defense,” head coach Brent Crouch said after the game. “We held them under .100 hitting efficiency for the match and that’s what we want. We talked about it during the middle of the third set. We were down 16-13 at the time and we just showed them their hitting efficiency. They responded just like they did yesterday. When they are able to make adjustments on the fly and respond to what we’re talking about bodes really well for the future.”

Akasha Anderson and Madison Scheer led the team with 15 and 12 blocks, respectively. Jackie Barrett led the team with 28 assists.

Their 8-0 start is tied for the second-best start in program history and is one win away from tying the 1990 team for the best in program history.

Soccer still unbeaten



Jacob Taylor/AU Athletics

Speaking of hot starts, No. 14 Auburn soccer battled back to tie Samford at 1-1 Sunday. The Tigers are now 4-0-4 and will enter SEC play unbeaten.

“What a great game,” head Coach Karen Hoppa said. “That is a really strong, veteran Samford team. I was very happy with our performance. I thought we were very dominant in the second half. We created a ton of chances, and just got unlucky on the ball that got called back. The big thing is that we’re growing. We’re playing a lot better and giving ourselves more opportunities. Hopefully, that will give us some Offensive momentum going into SEC play.”

Samford opened the scoring in the 13th minute when a shot deflected off a Tiger defender and into the back of the net.

Auburn quickly evened it up though, Anna Haddock found Maddie Simpson with a Crosser and the junior buried it to tie it up in the 15th minute.

“I think our Offensive is starting to connect really well, we just have to finish our opportunities,” Simpson said. “We’re going to take this one personal and look to the next.”

Despite several more opportunities, Auburn was unable to take the lead and the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Auburn will open SEC play Friday at Missouri (3-3-1). Kickoff is slated for 5 pm CT.

