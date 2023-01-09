SEC men’s basketball power rankings

With Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Auburn in the top 25, the SEC is proving that they are more than just a football conference. Just a few games into conference play Let’s rank each team in the SEC.

Last weekend’s Slate of SEC games gave us a clearer picture of where teams stand in the SEC.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide (13-2)

Alabama has knocked off the #1 team in the country twice this year.

2. Tennessee Volunteers (13-2)

Tennessee continues to win games by a large margin.

3. Auburn Tigers (12-3)

Despite Auburn’s recent loss to Georgia. Their win over #13 Arkansas is convincing enough to put the Tigers at #3.

4. Arkansas Razorbacks (12-3)

Although the Razorbacks have two SEC losses they are the third-highest-ranked SEC team according to RPI.

5. Missouri Tigers (13-2)

The Tigers are a top-25 team and have two SEC wins over Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

6. Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-3)

Mississippi State has three losses with two of those coming from Alabama and Tennessee.

7. LSU Tigers (12-3)

LSU does have two SEC losses, but they also have a win over a top-ten team.

8. Texas A&M (10-5)

Texas A&M is 2-0 in conference play.

9. Kentucky Wildcats (10-5)

Kentucky is 1-2 in SEC play with a win over LSU

10. Georgia Bulldogs (11-4)

Georgia is 1-1 in conference play with a win over Auburn.

11. Florida Gators (8-7)

Florida is 1-2 in conference play with a win over Georgia.

12. Vanderbilt Commodores (8-7)

Vandy is just above .500 after barely being beaten by Missouri.

13. Ole Miss (8-7)

Ole Miss Is on a four-game losing streak with Auburn next on the schedule.

14. South Carolina Gamecocks (7-8)

South Carolina is the only SEC team with a losing record and has yet to win a game against an SEC opponent.

