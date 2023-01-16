SEC men’s basketball power rankings: Auburn moves up

It was a wild weekend of basketball in the SEC. Auburn puts another game in the win column while Tennessee and Arkansas both take a loss. Alabama and Texas A&M remain the only two teams undefeated in conference play. Let’s rank each team 1-14.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide (15-2)

Alabama remains unbeaten in conference play, along with some big wins early in the season it’s hard to argue anyone else would be in the number one spot.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button