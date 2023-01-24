SEC men’s basketball power rankings: Auburn at two

After another week of basketball, each team is slowly starting to fall into place and reveal how good they actually are. Texas A&M is no longer unbeaten in conference play, Arkansas falls again, and Ole Miss picks up their first SEC win over South Carolina.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide (17-2)

Alabama remains the only SEC team without a conference loss. The Crimson Tide added two more games to the win column after beating Vanderbilt and Missouri.

2. Auburn Tigers (16-3)

The Tigers are tied with Tennessee for the second-best conference record and overall record among the rest of the teams in the SEC.

3rd Tennessee Volunteers

You could argue that Auburn and Tennessee could both be either two or three. Tennessee is at number three in this ranking because RPI has Auburn ranked higher than Tennessee.

4. Missouri (14-5)

In last week’s rankings, Missouri was five and Arkansas was four but even Tho Missouri’s win over the Razorbacks was not by a long margin you could still argue either team deserves the number four spot.

5. Arkansas Razorbacks (13-6)

Arkansas could either be four or five but with Missouri’s recent win over the Razorbacks they are going to spend this next week at number five behind the Tigers.

6. Kentucky Wildcats (13-6)

Kentucky jumps from seven last week to six this week. Their win over the Aggies was convincing enough to put them one spot above Texas A&M.

7. Texas A&M (13-6)

The Aggies only have one conference loss so far.

8. Florida (11-8)

The Gators are one of six teams above .500 in SEC play, which is why they are at number eight despite their 11-8 record.

9. Georgia Bulldogs (13-6)

The Bulldogs are 3-3 in conference play.

10. Mississippi State (12-7)

The Bulldogs have one of the better overall records in the SEC, but they are 1-6 in conference play and are on a four-game losing streak.

11. LSU (12-7)

Just like Mississippi State LSU has one of the better overall records in the conference, but they are also 1-6 in conference play and are on a six-game losing streak.

12. Vanderbilt Commodores (10-9)

Vandy is 3-3 in conference play with a win over Arkansas.

13. South Carolina (8-11)

The Gamecocks are 1-5 in SEC play.

14. Ole Miss (9-10)

The Rebels are number fourteen even Tho you could also argue South Carolina could be number fourteen but the Gamecocks have had one less SEC loss than Ole Miss.

