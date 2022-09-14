SEC instructs Georgia football not to play home-and-home against Oklahoma

Georgia’s marquee non-conference game may be no more, the SEC has instructed Georgia, along with Tennessee, not to play its home-and-home against the Sooners. Georgia was scheduled to visit Oklahoma on Sept. 9 next season, with Oklahoma returning in 2031.

Georgia announced that it will play Ball State next season in Athens, Ga., as opposed to taking on the Sooners. Oklahoma has filled the game against Georgia with SMU.

“The Southeastern Conference has directed the University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee to postpone scheduled football games versus Oklahoma because the transition of Oklahoma into the SEC will not allow for the involved institutions to fulfill their respective contractual non-conference home-and-home appearance obligations.” the statement said.