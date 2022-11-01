SEC football TV schedule for games of November 12

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (October 31, 2022) –The SEC Office on Monday announced the start times and television networks that will televise its games on Saturday, November 12.

The Saturday SEC Network triple-header on November 12 will feature Vanderbilt at Kentucky in the first game of the day, South Carolina at Florida in the afternoon window and Texas A&M at Auburn in primetime.

November 12 will feature a CBS doubleheader with either Missouri at Tennessee or LSU at Arkansas playing at Noon ET / 11 am CT, followed by Alabama at Ole Miss in the traditional 3:30 ET / 2:30 CT window. The Matchup in the first game of the day will be determined after games of November 5.

Saturday, November 12, 2022 TIME GAME TV NETWORK Noon ET / 11 AM CT Missouri at Tennessee CBS or ESPN* Noon ET / 11 AM CT LSU at Arkansas CBS or ESPN* Noon ET / 11 AM CT Vanderbilt at Kentucky SEC Network 3:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM CT Alabama at Ole Miss CBS 4 PM ET / 3 PM CT South Carolina at Florida SEC Network 7 PM ET / 6 PM CT Georgia at Mississippi State ESPN 7:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM CT Texas A&M at Auburn SEC Network

*Network to be determined after games of Nov. 5