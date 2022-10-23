SEC football power rankings after Week 8

Well. 4 Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) defeated UT Martin (4-3, 3-0 OVC), 65-24, Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 8.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Following Week 8 games, Vols Wire provides Southeastern Conference football power rankings. Southeastern Conference football power rankings following Week 8 are listed below.