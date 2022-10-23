SEC football power rankings after Week 8

Well. 4 Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) defeated UT Martin (4-3, 3-0 OVC), 65-24, Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 8.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Following Week 8 games, Vols Wire provides Southeastern Conference football power rankings. Southeastern Conference football power rankings following Week 8 are listed below.

1

Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

2

Georgia

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

3

Alabama

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

4

Be Miss

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

5

LSU

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

6

Kentucky

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

7

Arkansas

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

8

Mississippi State

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

9

South Carolina

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

10

Florida

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

11

Texas A&M

Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

12

Auburn

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

13

Missouri

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

14

Vanderbilt

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

